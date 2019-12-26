Lane & Associates opens in Clinton

Lane - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lane & Associates has 30 business locations, including Clinton. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lane & Associates welcomes Clinton customers on Fairveiw St. -

The North Carolina-bred company Lane & Associates has expanded their business and opened up a new office in Clinton recently this year.

The dentistry company has been around for 40 years with their first office located Wake County in the town of Fuquay-Varina. Dr. Don Lane, along with his wife Phyllis, opened up the dentist office in 1980.

In that same year, Lane graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry.

Lane always felt it was important to diagnose and treat patients.

“I love being able to make people feel better; whether is it is making them laugh, performing surgical procedures, or simply making them feel more confident with their smile,” Lane stated.

Lane was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved around a lot growing up with his mother. But the family eventually settled in at Fuquay-Varina.

He met his wife in high-school and the two were set on calling Carolina home. Lane applied to dental school at UNC, Georgetown and Emory. Although he was accepted into all three schools, UNC was his number-one choice.

Lane and Associates has grown a great deal since its original inception. The business opened an office in Roseboro in 2002 but it was sold and reopened in 2012 as a Lane & Associates office.

Lane and Associates opened another office in Sampson County, making Clinton another place for dental patients to go. The Clinton office opened up in July.

There are a total of 32 Lane and Associates offices. The cities featuring the company include:Angier, Biscoe, Cary, Clinton, Dunn, Durham, Erwin, Fayetteville, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Greensboro, Hamlet, Knightdale, Lillington, Mebane, Mt. Olive, Harvest Oaks, Pittsboro, Raleigh, Roseboro, Sanford, Snow Hill, Southern Pines and Winston-Salem. Some of the cities feature more than one Lane & Associates business.

“We loved being able to bring quality dentistry to small towns, so we kept going and going,” Lane stated. “ I am proud to say that we currently have 30 general practice and 10 specialty practices.”

The Clinton office offers comprehensive dentistry, the My Child’s First Dental Visit Program, Baby Oral Exams, Free whitening, Endodontics and TMJ and Sleep Apnea Oral Appliance Treatment.

Lane and Associates is a part of the Sampson County Chamber. They have sponsored the Bloomfest in Roseboro, and have participated in other Sampson County events.

“We love to be part of the communities that we work in,” Stephanie Klein, director of Marketing and Human Relations for Lane & Associates Family Dentistry stated. “As a North Carolina born and bred company, we know what it means to bring our southern charm into every dental appointment.”

The business strives to uphold first class dentistry by setting the bar for dentistry in North Carolina, according to Klein.

“We are so excited to see Lane & Associates continue to grow,” Klein mentioned. “Lane & Associates has strength in numbers. We have opportunity to bring the most innovative technology to our company, to our employees, and patients. Bringing more services and benefits to communities across the state.”

Most of the employees in the Clinton office came from other offices, according to Klein. Clinton is their hometown so naturally they came to work for the company at the Clinton location.

“We are so lucky to provide employment opportunities where people live,” Klein added.

The company can be found locally in Roseboro and now on Fairview Street in Clinton.

Business continues to expand locally

