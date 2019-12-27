Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is working to get churches and faith-base organizations to help dreams come true for future homeowners.

The organization is hosting its “Pastor’s Breakfast” event Thursday, Jan. 16, at MacPherson Presbyterian Church, 3525 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville. Check-in is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., with a 1 hour presentation starting at 8 a.m. The meeting is for groups interested in developing Fayetteville areas such as Bunce Road or B. Street and Clinton. The mission of Habitat is to improve neighborhoods in Cumberland and Sampson counties, while helping families become first-time homeowners.

Anna Chott, director of faith and community relations, is looking forward to the upcoming event in Fayetteville.

“We have had a lot of support from folks in Clinton for our housing projects in Fayetteville, and we are very excited to be able to start building for families in need in Clinton again.”

Habitat made footprints in Sampson County when they built a home on Williams Street for the Davis Family. A groundbreaking was held in 2017 and another celebration was held in March when the family moved in. The home is the first built in Sampson County, with grant funding provided by the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation.

Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina (HHNC) and the SECU signed a Memorandum of Agreement for a joint initiative to increase affordable housing throughout the state. SECU’s Habitat Mountains to the Sea Challenge provides an investment up to $10 million during a three-year period for HHNC to build or thoroughly renovate a home in every county in North Carolina. FAHFH was given the opportunity to build in Cumberland, Bladen and Sampson without an operating Habitat affiliate.

Now, officials are planning to build three more homes in the Williams and Johnson Street areas. Through the program, Fayetteville Habitat requires participants to complete 300 hours of sweet equity and attend classes on home ownership and financial literacy classes.

“We are absolutely looking to get more faith-based organizations involved with Habitat in the Clinton area,” Chott said. “We have had a family approved for the next Habitat home off of Williams Street. However, we will have to do some fundraising or find a sponsor before we can begin building the home.”

For early February, the Fayetteville Habitat is hosting another Pastor Breakfast event in Clinton. A date and time will be announced soon.

The breakfast is being sponsored by Biscuitville and Starbucks. For more information, contact Chottby email at anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org. Additional information about Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is avaialble online at www.fayettevillenchabitat.org

A crew from the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity load items inside a truck to deliver items to the ReStore. A meeting for local pastors is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_HFH_6.jpg A crew from the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity load items inside a truck to deliver items to the ReStore. A meeting for local pastors is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16.

Group seeking help from faith-based community

