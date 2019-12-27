Fundraiser at JSCC nets over $600

A JSCC ornaments sits on a tree in Mount Olive. - South Carolina is home to this JSCC ornament. -

KENANSVILLE — The JSCC Foundation started a new tradition this year – the selling of JSCC Christmas Ornaments. This fundraiser raised just a little over $600 that will help support the Emergency Book Fund, which will be most likely needed by many students in upcoming Spring semester that begins Jan. 8.

The Emergency Book Fund Grant was established to help students buy books or book access codes after they have exhausted every other avenue. Students seeking the EBFG must be referred to the JSCC Foundation by the Financial Aid Office to be eligible.

The James Sprunt Ornaments made their way all across North Carolina, as well as across the country, and can be found on Christmas Trees as far west as San Diego, California.

This is the first year that the college has sold ornaments but hopes to make this fundraiser an annual tradition each year with a new ornament design being introduced each holiday season.

A JSCC ornaments sits on a tree in Mount Olive. South Carolina is home to this JSCC ornament.

Ornament sales support Emergency Book Fund