Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 23 — Gabrielle Shanice Graham, 32, of 174 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with child abuse. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 24 — Aaron Michael Tadlock, 26, of 367 Water Oak Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Jan. 10.
• Dec. 24 — Christopher Owens, 20, of 985 Marion Amos Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female, damage to property and larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.
• Dec. 25 — Justin Emmanuel Elliott, 23, of 9144 Colliers Chapel Church Road, Linden, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center and following too closely. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 13.
• Dec. 25 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 54, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with communicating threats and resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 11.
• Dec. 25 — Tamala Tasha English, 32, of White Oak, was charged with larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 5.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.