While they have been impeaching

Last week, the Democratic controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach President Trump. (You may have heard about it on the news.) After a two week Christmas break, (Congress has worked hard, they need the time off.) the process will head over to the Senate for the actual trial. There, the Republican controlled Senate will certainly vote to acquit the president.

This has been obvious since the beginning months ago. And it has nothing to do with whether President Trump actually did, or didn’t do, the actions with which he has been accused. The Democrats are out to get the president, no matter how flimsy the evidence is against him. The Republicans will totally defend the president, no matter how strong the evidence is against him.

And the news media, no matter which political way they lean, is almost totally occupied with the impeachment process. Their obsession with President Trump and impeachment, both positive and negative, has overshadowed other actions, or lack of actions, by Congress and the White House. Those actions will probably end up affecting us more than the impeachment that isn’t going anywhere, an impeachment that distracts us from what is really going on. So, what is going on while they are impeaching and fighting impeachment?

Well, last week, Congress passed and President Trump signed a $1.37 trillion spending package that will fund U.S. government spending until September of next year. Democrats and Republicans in Congress, along with the president, expressed their approval of the bill, which has plenty of spending in order to satisfy the politicians. Some of the goodies in the bill include a nice pay raise for federal employees, which satisfies the liberals, and increases in military spending for the conservatives. And plenty of other spending, which will satisfy the lobbyists, and keep those campaign donations coming.

The spending keeps on going. This year, the U.S. government will collect over $3.5 trillion in tax revenue. That’s in trillions, not billions, and that’s a lot. The problem is that this year the U.S. government will spend over $4.5 trillion on whatever it spends its money on. So, this year, the U.S. government will run a trillion dollar deficit during a time of which the U.S. economy is apparently prospering.

If you pump an extra trillion dollars, that has been borrowed, into the marketplace, the economy should be moving along nicely. Add to that, the low interest rates on borrowing that have been set by the Federal Reserve, due somewhat to a lot of pressure by the White House, and the U.S. economy should be doing well. By the way, those low interest rates make it easier for the government to borrow even more money to spend, but it makes those CD rates you get at the bank almost laughable.

What’s going on kind of reminds me of a western movie plot. The bad guys start a big fight at the saloon at one end of the town in order to distract the sheriff. While the sheriff is occupied with breaking up the fight, the robbers are at the other end of town cleaning out the bank.

While the impeachment train has been rolling along, another financial milestone was passed. This past Halloween, the U.S. government debt it owes to creditors passed $23 trillion for the first time. There was little mention of the passing in the media or by the politicians.

“Reaching $23 trillion in debt on Halloween is a scary milestone for our economy and the next generation, but Washington shows no fear,” said Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the fiscally conservative Peter G. Peterson Foundation, quoted in a column on “The Hill” website, in one of the few mentions of the event. “Piling on debt like this is especially unwise and unnecessary in a strong economy,” he added.

Did he say that it’s the next generation that should be scared? Good, then we might as well keep on impeaching and spending, and let them worry about it.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_general-pics-025-2-1-3.jpg

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]