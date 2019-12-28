New EMS center slated for 2020 construction start

If all goes to plan, construction on a new Sampson County Emergency Management Services facility will begin in October 2020. Four architectural and engineering firms are interviewing for the bid award next week, as county officials work on a tight timeline to propel the project ahead.

Earlier this month, the county’s EMS Facilities Development Team reviewed 11 proposals submitted in response to the county’s request for proposals for architectural and engineering services for a new facility. After review, four firms were selected for interviews this coming week, to be held Jan. 2-3.

County manager Ed Causey said administrative staff will be prepared to offer a recommendation for the award of the contract at the Sampson County Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 6 meeting.

“As you are aware, we are on a tight timetable for the project, so it is imperative that we negotiate and execute the contract with a firm as soon as possible to give them time to update the programming and cost estimates for our pursuit of additional grant dollars,” Causey stated in a memorandum to commissioners.

The board is expected to award of the bid at the Jan. 6 meeting, authorizing staff to negotiate and execute the contract for services.

A timeline for the EMS project was recently floated by county staff, including several dates that culminate with project construction being bid out in the fall of 2020, with work set to begin in October.

Leading up to that point, a Feb. 1, 2020 deadline has been set for an upgraded cost estimate and programming. That information is needed to apply for NC911 PSAP (public safety answering points) grants and other funding sources. The architect will also need three months for plan development, along with IT consultation.

Final plans and specifications must be completed by June 1, the deadline for NC911 PSAP funding application. Those award notifications will be known by late July and early August, at which point decisions will have to be made by county officials should funding be inadequate for the project.

If those pieces fall into place, construction will kick off in October and, according to local officials, is likely to take 15-18 months.

The $3.5 million in North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management (NCOSBM) funding received earlier this year by Sampson County will be expended first, according to the timeline. Those millions in state grant funds were formally accepted in November to build the revamped emergency headquarters in the county.

“An Emergency Operations Center for Sampson County has been something that many of us have been talking about for nearly the last 10 years and probably longer than that,” Causey said during a recent meeting.

He said he was “extremely pleased and excited” to deliver news that would move the effort forward, calling the $3.5 million state grant “the first leg” of the project.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed the 2019 Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Act, which requires the executive branch to implement and administer disaster assistance programs for counties and municipalities impacted by Hurricane Florence and Matthew, including Sampson.

The legislation directed the NCOSBM to issue a directed grant to Sampson County in the amount of $3.5 million, to be used for the construction of a new Emergency Management facility.

The $3.5 million would be roughly half the estimated cost of a $7 million Emergency Management endeavor, which was discussed in broad terms at a Sampson Board of Commissioners planning session in early 2019. A preliminary design for a larger Emergency Management headquarters to replace the aging and outgrown facility on Underwood Street was unveiled by The Wooten Company at that session.

The unveiling of conceptual designs, floor plans and the $7 million price tag itself came with several caveats: nothing was set in stone and there was no timeline to fund. Causey said any opportunity to obtain sufficient grants or non‐loan monies for a new facility would be dependent on having a realistic cost estimate and preliminary schematics in hand. He pointed to The Wooten Company study as laying that groundwork.

The proposed 25,000-square-foot facility would be situated in the bend on Commerce Street off of U.S. 701 Business in Clinton, between Sampson-Bladen Oil Company and the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center. The county owns 22 acres on both sides of Commerce Street that has not yet been developed.

The new building would replace the EMS building on Underwood Street, which is roughly half the size. The current building was constructed in 1956 and served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995.

While the idea for a new facility has been tossed around for years, Bass said the EMS building has simply become too small and is susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains. Bass has on multiple occasions shared concerns about the lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues, remarking that the EMS building on Underwood Street is “in dire need of replacement.”

Under the new EMS building proposal, a vehicle bay would be close to where emergency personnel are located, including bunks and offices. There is a lobby with a large training room located right off of it. The 911 Center and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) each have their own wings, where the EOC in the current facility consists of a 32-by-19 foot space where emergency officials and others gather during natural disasters to hear updates and coordinate response.

The NCOSBM grant agreement requires the $3.5 million to be expended by June 30, 2021.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

