Nonprofits get sizable gifts

Courtesy Photo The Grandparents Raising Grandkids Christmas program received a donation from Price Gregory International Pipeline Construction, one of many local organizations and causes to benefit through the company’s gifts. - Courtesy Photo Price Gregory International Pipeline Construction donates toys to the Sampson County Department of Aging. - Courtesy Photo Woodrow Smith accepts a donation from Ted Moorman of Price Gregory for the Bread of Life Outreach Ministries in Salemburg. - Courtesy Photo Ted Moorman, senior safety manager from Price Gregory, which recently donated to Tim’s Gift. Becky Spell Vann accepts the donation on behalf of Tim’s Gift. - - Courtesy Photo Tim’s Gift receives donation from Price Gregory. Pictured, from left, are: Becky Spell Vann, Ted Moorman, Diane Lough and Jennifer Brewer. - -

Local eastern North Carolina nonprofits and community outreach groups received donations from the Price Gregory International Pipeline Construction company as part of a Christmas drive hosted by the company’s employees.

Price Gregory teamed up with its employees in an employer-match fundraising program to raise money for nonprofits all over the eastern portion of the state, ultimately giving out a total of $22,000. An additional $15,000 was donated to the Lake Norman area for their Shop with a Cop program.

The recipients from Clinton included Tim’s Gift, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and the Child Advocacy Center. Toys for Tots in Roseboro, Piney Green Baptist Church and Bread of Life Outreach Ministries in Salemburg and the Hope of Glory Ministries received donations as well.

The pipeline construction company worked in the Clinton, Salemburg and Greenville areas and they thought the residents were very nice people, Moorman noted. According to Ted Moorman, senior safety manager from Price Gregory, the employees came forward and said that they wanted to make a donation for the holiday.

“They wanted to give back to the community, since we worked there for so long and everyone was so nice,” Moorman stated.

The employees started a collection pool and the project was mentioned at a safety meeting. Moorman explained that safety meetings are led by management and communicated in an all group environment with all employees. They come together and discuss job specific hazards and area concerns, such as potential traffic issues.

When the president of the company, Robert Bell Jr., heard about the project during a safety meeting, he immediately jumped on board. The company then decided to match whatever amount the employees could contribute. According to Moorman, the company was able to match the employees and added even more to the cause. Ultimately, $15,000 was distributed between charities in the Clinton and Greenville area.

Moorman traveled around the area and met with some of the nonprofit organizations. The safety manager made his way into Tim’s Gift to see what the organization was all about. He also explained to the organization what his company did. A week later, Moorman went back to Tim’s Gift and presented them with a donation from the company.

“We were overwhelmed and very excited,” Becky Spell of Tim’s Gift stated. “It was a kind and generous donation.”

Spell explained that the donation given to Tim’s Gift would go toward their Hope project, helping people in the community with their medical needs. The majority of money donated to Tim’s Gift is sent right back out into the community.

“We researched and held short interviews with the charities,” Moorman explained, in explaining how the decision was made to distribute funds.

The Christmas drive led by the Price Gregory employees was appreciated by all of the nonprofits who were selected to receive donations. The funds will help Clinton and Salemburg even as the holidays pass.

Bread of Life works out of Salemburg and they were not expecting this donation. The money will aid the charity in its mission to help those who are in crisis. Board member Norman McPhail explained that a small portion of the money has already gone toward a hotel room for a woman who does not currently have a home.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” McPhail stated, adding the money will be put to good use and that it was greatly appreciated.

Bread of Life is a multidimensional outreach that helps provide local assistance. It works case by case. The funds could help get more hotel rooms for people who live on the streets or it could help families with children who have expenses beyond their capabilities and who need help. In essence, the outreach program helps provide relief to individuals and families in distress.

Price Gregory was also able to buy several toys for the Sampson County Department of Aging, specifically for their Grandparents Raising Grandkids Christmas program. The company also bought presents to benefit the Toy for Tots campaign based out of Roseboro.

“They will sure make some boys, girls and their grandparents very happy this Christmas season,” Lorie Sutton, Aging Services director, expressed.

Price Gregory was able to provide support for the Hope of Glory Ministries.

“With the help of our generous community donating financial gifts, new toys and accessories, this Christmas Store served 18 co-op families, totaling 36 children,” Mandi Stewart, executive director for Hope of Glory Ministries stated. “Together, we offered them the opportunity to purchase new gifts for their children at a fraction of the cost and empowered them to provide a happy Christmas.”

According to Stewart, monies spent at the Christmas Store are distributed to their Christmas Fund. It helps replenish any purchased items, and provide for last-minute emergency situations or needs.

The Grandparents Raising Grandkids Christmas program received a donation from Price Gregory International Pipeline Construction, one of many local organizations and causes to benefit through the company’s gifts. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Donation4.jpg The Grandparents Raising Grandkids Christmas program received a donation from Price Gregory International Pipeline Construction, one of many local organizations and causes to benefit through the company’s gifts. Courtesy Photo Price Gregory International Pipeline Construction donates toys to the Sampson County Department of Aging. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Donation5.jpg Price Gregory International Pipeline Construction donates toys to the Sampson County Department of Aging. Courtesy Photo Woodrow Smith accepts a donation from Ted Moorman of Price Gregory for the Bread of Life Outreach Ministries in Salemburg. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Donation2.jpg Woodrow Smith accepts a donation from Ted Moorman of Price Gregory for the Bread of Life Outreach Ministries in Salemburg. Courtesy Photo Ted Moorman, senior safety manager from Price Gregory, which recently donated to Tim’s Gift. Becky Spell Vann accepts the donation on behalf of Tim’s Gift. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Donations3.jpg Ted Moorman, senior safety manager from Price Gregory, which recently donated to Tim’s Gift. Becky Spell Vann accepts the donation on behalf of Tim’s Gift. Courtesy Photo Tim’s Gift receives donation from Price Gregory. Pictured, from left, are: Becky Spell Vann, Ted Moorman, Diane Lough and Jennifer Brewer. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Donation1.jpg Tim’s Gift receives donation from Price Gregory. Pictured, from left, are: Becky Spell Vann, Ted Moorman, Diane Lough and Jennifer Brewer. Courtesy Photo

Price Gregory doles out $22,000 in area

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588