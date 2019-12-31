Lions Club delivers boxes for blind

On Dec. 16, the Clinton Lions Club was busy preparing and delivering Christmas food boxes for many of the blind who are needy in our area, a project that the club participates in annually. Pictured, from left, are: Bill Miller, James Blackmon, Jerry Hatch, Dan Holland, Sam McCullen, Eleanor Bradshaw, Donald Wrench, Lee West, Pam McGuirt, Next President Nick West and Vince Schimmoller, zone chairman, from the Wesater Harnett Lions Club. Anyone interested in joining the Clinton Lions Club can meet on the first and third Monday of each month at the deli dining room on the second floor over the deli at Carlie C’s in Jordan Shopping Center. -

On Dec. 16, the Clinton Lions Club was busy preparing and delivering Christmas food boxes for many of the blind who are needy in our area, a project that the club participates in annually. Pictured, from left, are: Bill Miller, James Blackmon, Jerry Hatch, Dan Holland, Sam McCullen, Eleanor Bradshaw, Donald Wrench, Lee West, Pam McGuirt, Next President Nick West and Vince Schimmoller, zone chairman, from the Wesater Harnett Lions Club. Anyone interested in joining the Clinton Lions Club can meet on the first and third Monday of each month at the deli dining room on the second floor over the deli at Carlie C’s in Jordan Shopping Center.