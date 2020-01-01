The year that was: 2019

File photo|Sampson Independent Jeff Nethercutt of Star Communications talks about increasing broadband in the area via a massive, gamechanging grant announced in November. - Courtesy photo President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania, pardons Butter during the Nov. 26 ceremony at the White House, with Clinton farmer Wellie Jackson offering a hand. - Courtesy photo Clinton resident and Butterball contract grower Wellie Jackson, flanked by his family, talks about the honor of raising the National Thanksgiving Turkeys, which he called a once-in-lifetime experience. - Courtesy photo The National Thanksgiving Turkeys are shown some of the hot spots around D.C. in late November. - - Courtesy photo This schematic design of a new Sampson County Emergency Management office was presented earlier this year. The facility would cost an estimated $7 million and be located on Commerce Street, adjacent from the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center. - - File photo|Sampson Independent All-America City Committee chair Jeff Shipp, along with mascot Juan Pablo, and Clinton Police officer Ariel Nunez, made the trip to Colorado in June as part of the delegation for Clinton, one of 20 finalists for the national award. - - File photo|Sampson Independent In August, Freddie Butler swears the oath of office as the new Sampson County Register of Deeds, as wife Melody Lynn Butler holds the Bible and former register Eleanor Bradshaw administers the oath. The appointment was made official in August after Bradshaw’s midterm retirement. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Parsons - - File photo|Sampson Independent Smith - - File photo|Sampson Independent Johnson - - File photo|Sampson Independent Fetterman - - File photo|Sampson Independent Lockerman - - File photo|Sampson Independent A marble granite cemetery marker, unveiled in October, is dedicated to the historic unmarked African-American burial ground of 1857. - -

Sampson County was the site of progress in 2019, projects that moved the county forward and others that were discussed and announced, expected to be realized in the years to come as sizable investments were hoped to bring growth in 2020 and well into the future.

As the county looked to prepare itself for the future, it also reflected on the past, honoring those who deserved their due and bidding farewell to those who shaped what Sampson has become today. As the next decade dawns, the Sampson Independent wanted to look into a few of the stories that shaped the year that was — 2019.

Banner day for broadband

During a ceremony in Sampson County in November,, the USDA formally announced its investment of $23.7 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure to improve rural e-Connectivity for more than 8,700 homes in North Carolina.

The project will provide more access to services and information for local residents and improve the overall quality of life for people living in rural areas. Star Communications of Clinton will use ReConnect Program grant funding to deploy a fiber-to-the-home broadband network capable of simultaneous transmission rates of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) or greater.

The funded service area includes 8,749 households, 19 businesses, 10 educational facilities, and three critical community facilities. Insufficient service is defined as connection speeds of less than 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload.

In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural areas. For Sampson, projects will extend across the county, from the Herring exchange in the northern region of Sampson, to the Six Runs area and extending toward Turkey and down to Harrells. Other projects are scheduled for Bladen County.

Jeff Nethercutt, executive vice president and general manager for Star Communications, said the expansion of broadband is vital for rural America to compete with much larger cities when it comes to education for primary, secondary and distance learning.

“Broadband is a must to provide those students the resources they need to compete,” Nethercutt said. “In the areas of agribusiness, which is the actual lifeblood of our local economy, broadband has become essential as farming has become technology driven. In economic development, broadband is an essential element for growth and a means to compete for industry and enhance the quality of life in rural America.”

Nethercutt added that the expansion and availability of broadband is a step toward attracting talented young people to the area.

Robert Hosford, North Carolina state director for USDA, called the local project with Star Communications the largest grant award from USDA in 2019. He said it’s not only significant for the businesses, but for the thousands of homes the project is going to reach, along with many other places.

“Quite frankly, if you don’t have that infrastructure and you don’t have that connectivity, it’s very difficult to operate in the 21st century in a global economy,” said Congressman David Rouzer. “That’s just the fact of the matter. It’s very difficult to attract young people back to the rural communities, even if they’re from a rural community if you don’t have good connectivity.”

“This is really a big, big day in Sampson County,” Rouzer said. “These grants don’t happen that often. This is a big deal.”

Breeding Presidential poultry

A couple birds from Clinton received the star treatment in our nation’s capital in November, as the aptly-named “Bread and Butter” took center stage.

After receiving a Presidential send-off ahead of their big trip to Washington D.C. for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, two turkeys from Wellie Jackson’s farm in Clinton walked the red carpet upon their arrival to the Willard InterContinental.

Bread and Butter were officially presented to President Donald Trump on Nov.26. The president pardoned Butter. The turkeys were then retired at Gobblers Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

“This is a huge honor for me and my family to get to raise this Presidential flock,” said Jackson.

A contract grower for Butterball, Jackson received praise for his work during a send-off celebration in Sampson, with officials representing the company, state, American Humane and the National Turkey Federation (NTF) — the organization presenting the bird to the president in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Jackson began working with Butterball 15 years ago, but growing a turkey for the White House is a first for the Sampson County farmer. He shared his gratitude to family members, friends and everyone who played a part in his journey as a turkey grower. Butterball is the first and only integrated turkey company to be certified from American Humane, which means voluntarily opening their operations to third-party auditors and undergoing rigorous audits every year.

The presidential presentation dates back to 1947 with President Harry S. Truman. President George H.W. Bush formalized the turkey pardoning in 1989.

Jackson said it was honor to be able to present the quality flock as part of the time-honored tradition.

“If you’re a turkey grower,” he said, “this is about as good as it gets.”

North Carolina produces more than 32 million turkeys in the state, which translates to about $739 million, making it one of the top commodities in the state. It’s also part of the larger $5 billion poultry industry.

Upon his return, Jackson told county leaders that he took every opportunity a microphone was in front of him — conceding there were plenty — to tout the importance of agriculture in Sampson County, as well as across the nation, and the vital role farmers play in food production.

EMS headquarters on horizon

If all goes to plan, construction on a new Sampson County Emergency Management Services facility will begin in October 2020.

The county is expected to ring in the new year considering proposals for architectural and engineering services for a new facility. A timeline has construction kicking off in October. It will likely take 15-18 months.

The county received $3.5 million in North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management (NCOSBM) funding in 2019. Those millions in state grant funds were formally accepted in November to build the revamped emergency headquarters in the county.

“An Emergency Operations Center for Sampson County has been something that many of us have been talking about for nearly the last 10 years and probably longer than that,” County manager Ed Causey stated.

The $3.5 million would be roughly half the estimated cost of a $7 million Emergency Management endeavor, which was discussed in broad terms at a Sampson Board of Commissioners planning session in early 2019. A preliminary design for a larger Emergency Management headquarters to replace the aging and outgrown facility on Underwood Street was unveiled in February 2019.

The proposed 25,000-square-foot facility would be situated in the bend on Commerce Street off of U.S. 701 Business in Clinton, between Sampson-Bladen Oil Company and the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center. The county owns 22 acres on both sides of Commerce Street that has not yet been developed.

The new building would replace the EMS building on Underwood Street, which is roughly half the size. The current building was constructed in 1956 and served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995.

While the idea for a new facility has been tossed around for years, Emergency Management director Bass said the EMS building on Underwood Street has simply become too small and is susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains. Bass has on multiple occasions shared concerns about the lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues, remarking that the EMS building on Underwood Street is “in dire need of replacement.”

The NCOSBM grant agreement requires the $3.5 million to be expended by June 30, 2021.

Clinton ‘All America’ finalist

In 2019, Clinton was one of 20 U.S. towns selected as a finalist for the All America City Award, bestowed annually by the National Civic League celebrating the best in local innovation, civic engagement and community collaboration.

The local All-America City Committee, city leaders, residents and supporters made their way out to Denver in June to share the best of their community, including local success stories that thrust the city forward. Clinton was a finalist back in 2009 — the last time it entered — just as it was three times before that, winning in 2007.

In its first attempt in a decade, the city was selected again as a finalist on the national stage.

The Clinton spotlighted several local stories, among them delegation told the story of students and faculty at L.C. Kerr School who maintain a school garden that was built — and is now maintained — by the community’s donation of time, effort, money and supplies. Through the garden, young students are taught about Sampson’s agricultural history, where their food comes from and how they can grow crops and eat healthy.

They told the story of a driven group of community residents in Clinton’s District 3, who took back their neighborhood from a criminal element that had enveloped it. With the city’s help, those residents revitalized the cornerstone Newkirk Park, which is now the site of a walking trail, new playground equipment, revamped basketball courts and a venue for community events.

The delegation also told the story of global pork production behemoth in Smithfield Foods, whose sought to go above and beyond environmental mandates in the goal of being a good neighbor, covering its 4 million-gallon, above-ground wastewater tank with a geodesic dome.

Despite not being part of the final 10 All America cities, Clinton’s achievement as a finalist was lauded by city officials and others.

“We, as a team, have forged new friendships with one another and many cities across the country,” Clinton’s All-America City Committee Jeff Shipp said. “We’re bringing back new ideas from other communities to continue making positive advances for our city.”

Said City Councilman Darue Bryant, “We are still coming home as winners and have left an everlasting impression upon competing teams from across the nation.”

Register of Deeds sees transition

In August, longtime Sampson County Register of Deeds Eleanor Bradshaw stepped down from her post in the middle of her term, with Freddie Butler selected to take the reins as interim.

Butler was selected by the local Democrat Party to be Bradshaw’s replacement and he was subsequently appointed to the post by the Sampson Board of Commissioners, essentially a formality as required by law for unexpired terms, as in Bradshaw’s case.

Bradshaw was serving her third term as register, a post she held since 2008. The term expires in November 2020. Bradshaw first informed County manager Ed Causey and others of her intent to resign at the end of June 2019.

“It has been one of my most cherished positions in my career path,” Bradshaw stated of the deeds post in her letter. “The people of Sampson County have been wonderful to me and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I chose this time to leave because I want to spend more time with my family.”

Just months earlier in 2019, Anita Lane announced her plan to seek the Register of Deeds post in 2020. Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office — 12 of them as assistant register — under Bradshaw and Paulette King.

Lane formally filed to seek the Deeds post on Dec. 2, the first day of the filing period. Butler followed suit, attempting to retain his seat against Republican Lane in November. Each is unopposed in their respective primaries.

Bradshaw was there to support Butler upon his filing. She administered the oath of office to him back in August when she stepped down. Just days later, on the last day of filing for the 2020 election, Bradshaw was back at it, eschewing retirement for a potential spot on the Sampson County Board of Education.

Judge Doug Parsons immortalized

Little more than two years after his sudden passing, Doug Parsons was immortalized in a way that friends and colleagues said was befitting a man who distinguished himself in and out of the courtroom.

In 2019, the Sampson County Courthouse Extension Building was renamed the W. Douglas Parsons Judicial Building in honor of the former Senior Resident Superior Court judge, who was also a native of Clinton, practicing law for nearly four decades.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the renaming, along with the hanging of a portrait in the building, in June. The Sampson County Bar Association made the request to rename the building after Parson’s sudden passing in September 2017. Parsons served as Superior Court judge for Judicial District 4A, encompassing Jones, Duplin and Sampson counties, for five years.

“He was a man who devoted his professional career to investing in his community by using his many gifts and talents to better the lives of countless individuals whose paths brought them into his office or courtroom,” said close friend Ross Holland. “I ask that our fond memories of Judge Parsons will bring many smiles, that our commitment to honor Judge Parsons’ great legacy will bring comfort and joy to his many friends and family — and that it will be a reminder to all who pass through this place to carry forth his commitment to justice for the people of our community.”

“This is the right thing to do — a great man and a great tribute,” said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, who called Parsons “a great leader, a great role model and a lawyer’s lawyer.”

Parsons graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and earned his law degree from Wake Forest University, going on to serve as an assistant district attorney, a U.S. attorney and a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Among many accolades, he was awarded Best Lawyers in America, Legal Elite, Top 100 Criminal Lawyers, and lectured for the N.C. Academy of Trial Lawyers. He was a former trustee at Sampson Community College, a former commissioner on the N.C. Wildlife Commission and a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton, which he served in a variety of capacities.

Parsons was officially appointed by Gov. Beverly Perdue in March 2012 to replace retiring Superior Court Judge Russell Lanier Jr. Parsons’ was the first judgeship held by a Sampson County attorney in 41 years, since Judge Howard Hubbard left the bench in 1971. Even when he was a young judge, Parsons quickly separated himself from the pack.

Unveiling the portrait were Parsons’ wife Roxanne, his son Michael, daughter Rachael and his sister Jo Lee.

“He was a proud member of the Sampson County community and the state of North Carolina and genuinely loved the people,” a statement from the family read. “We are truly honored on his behalf.”

A marker to honor those lost

The Clinton City Council and members of the City’s Clinton Cemetery Advisory Board in October unveiled a monument designating the gravesite of at least 50 African-American slaves buried within the Springvale section of the city’s cemetery grounds.

Those graves, once part of the old Clinton Cemetery on Sampson Street, were moved in the mid-1800s to the Springvale section but never had any kind of permanent identification attached to them. The burial plots have been situated under the shade of some large trees in the old portion of the cemetery since that time, undesignated and, for the most part, unknown.

The advisory committee, made up of Tim Butler, Anthony Worley, Whit Tart, Jeremy Edgerton, Kenneth Buffkin, Vernon Clifton, Bill Draughon, Stephen Stewart, Paul Hawkins, Attorney Tim Howard, Chris Medlin, Elaine Hunt and Anthony Worley, sought to ensure that visitors know about those graves and the slaves who have their final resting place there.

They wanted to ensure, together with the City of Clinton, including Council members and city crews, that those people, though long since gone, were not forgotten.

Advisory board members detailed the history of the graves, showing maps of the location and urged leaders to give permission — and the necessary resources — for the construction and installation of a monument. The Council didn’t think twice when the request was made at the end of 2018, unanimously backing the committee’s recognition to erect the monument denoting the African-American burial ground of 1857.

As Butler said, no one should be buried without some type of designation being made, a lasting testament to lives that are important to us as a community and, in most cases, to us personally.

The is located in the area of Spivey Street and West Main Street within Springvale Cemetery, not far from Clinton Family Worship Centery, where the street bends.

“During that time, many of the slaves weren’t viewed as humans. Although their names have not been put on this marker, their presence is being made known,” Mayor Pro-Tem Rev. Marcus Becton said at the unveiling earlier this week. “One reason that today is a great day in our neighborhood is because of the great deeds that we do. And this is a wonderful, wonderful, great deed that has been bestowed in the city.”

Farewell to Sampson stalwarts

Local icons and magnates, lovers of this community and stalwart servants of Sampson passed away in 2019, people who left an indelible impact on this place and whose influence and contributions will be felt for years to come.

A business pioneer, female trailblazer and magnanimous magnate, Annabelle Fetterman’s name and influence have long been synonymous with success in Sampson and across this state — her impact felt well beyond the confines of this county.

Fetterman passed away in August at the age of 98, leaving a legacy of accomplishments that stretched as long as her life, from her role as a business leader at Lundy Packing Company to her work with the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation and the part she played to champion higher learning at various institutions, including Campbell University.

She served as the chairwoman and CEO of Lundy’s, starting as its office manager before working her way up to lead the industry. She was on the board of directors for the SCC Foundation and the N.C. Community Foundation, and was a trustee at Campbell University.

Fetterman’s civic and community service was extensive.

Among her many accolades for leadership in business, philanthropy and gardening, Fetterman has been awarded the N.C. Pork Council Hall of Fame Award, The American Camellia Society Award, Tuscarora Council Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award, Business and Professional Women of USA Magnificent Seven Award, and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Member Award.

Fittingly, she was inducted into the N.C. Business Hall of Fame. She was also awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian award bestowed in this state. She received in twice.

Fetterman established the Lundy-Fetterman School of Business at Campbell University in memory of her parents, Burrows T. & Mabel L. Lundy. She was listed as one of the Top 50 Women Executives in the United States by Working Woman Magazine. Business North Carolina Magazine ranked Lundy’s in the Top 100 Independent North Carolina companies, with Fetterman at the helm.

She retired only after the company was sold, after a half century of service.

“She served the company with remarkable acumen, undaunted courage, and steadfast dedication,” her obituary read. “She forever valued the thousands of associates, hog producers, customers and the community members who made the company vision a reality.”

Fetterman was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Clinton Garden Club and many regional, national and international Camellia societies.

“She was a trailblazer for women in business management and philanthropic leadership locally, regionally, and nationally,” said SCC Foundation director Lisa Turlington.

Fetterman just retired from the SCC Foundation Board earlier this year, at which point Turlington and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling talked about the substantial inspiration she provided over the years.

Fetterman received the first-ever Sampson Classic Service Award in 2014.

“Mrs. Fetterman enjoyed an amazing career in business and is a role model for women trying to break glass ceilings,” Turlington stated at the time. “She is an inspiration to everyone in this community, and her family established a scholarship to aid students in agriculture related studies.”

Starling, who has served at the college for decades, witnessed firsthand the effect Fetterman had on the institution.

“One of Ann’s greatest contributions to the college and the foundation was simply her willingness to serve as a founding director,” Starling said earlier this year. “For us, her membership gave the earliest work the recognition that was needed to ensure the foundation would be successful. Her uninterrupted support for SCC, both in her financial contributions and participation in foundation and college events, has been an important part of the development of the campus, the growth of scholarship funds, and the support of the community.

”Each day, when the clock tower chimes, we are reminded that it was her generosity that supported the clocktower and chimes as well as the development of an important academic building on our campus.”

Fetterman’s death rocked Sampson, which saw two other local icons pass away in August.

Dale Johnson was a powerful voice and staunch supporter for the City of Clinton, a man who championed his alma mater Clinton High School and its academic and athletic programs at every turn. Even in his later years, when health battles took their toll, his support for his beloved hometown and its youth never wavered, his lasting impact as evident as ever.

Johnson passed away in August at the age of 76, leaving a tremendous legacy of selflessness, of the kind of philanthropy and outreach that could fill the volumes of books that lined the shelves of his law office. He had a particular affection for Clinton, the place he loved more than the rest.

“Dad felt that growing up in Clinton made him who he was,” his son Chad said. “He never forgot that, and spent his life trying to give back to this place that molded him — the place he felt gave him so much. He thought Clinton was the greatest place in the world and was eternally grateful to be from here.”

Johnson was well known for his love of everything Dark Horses.

He received the first-ever Pivotal Dark Horse award in 2017, an accolade that served as a lifetime achievement honor recognizing his sizable impact on the school system and its students. Among those efforts, Johnson spearheaded the push to have a new high school built, and served as the driving force behind a multi-million-dollar fundraising campaign that benefited the school and its sports complexes.

He was a charter member of the Clinton High School Athletic Boosters Club, a member of the Fieldhouse Building Committee, and served twice as president of both the Sampson County Sports Club and the Sampson County Sports Hall of Fame, into which he was inducted in 2014.

In 1984, he chaired the Dark Horse Stadium Building committee, raising $135,000 for the current stadium to be built. He also chaired the March to a Million effort in 2006, working alongside law partner Doug Parsons in raising a whopping $2.4 million in four months to fund an extra gymnasium, an auditorium and additional extra classrooms as a new Clinton High School was being constructed.

“In all of the years that I have been involved in high school athletics, I have never seen one person so engrossed and dedicated to a high school, an athletic department, and primarily a football program,” Dark Horses football coaching legend Bob Lewis once said of Johnson. “Dale has spent countless dollars helping less fortunate kids attend camps, making sure they had shoes and he always had yard work for players who needed a little spending money.”

Ted Lockerman sought to move the county forward in a diplomatic way as an elections official, commissioner and attorney, while also cracking a fair share of good-natured jokes on those he cared for most, his friends and colleagues said. Lockerman also passed away in August at the age of 82.

Lockerman served as the attorney for the Clinton Board of Education from July 1973 through November 1986, before being elected as a Sampson County commissioner from 1986 to 1990. After one term, he decided not to seek reelection, instead taking over as attorney for the county, a capacity in which he served the next 14 years.

Serving as a bookend to those many years of serving as attorney and commissioner, Lockerman served multiple stints on the Sampson County Board of Elections, from 1969-73 and then from 2007-14, concluding with a one-year term as chairman.

“He was a great leader in the county in many different capacities,” said Dwight Williams, who succeeded Lockerman as elections chairman in 2014, having also known him through their leadership with the Republican Party. “It was a great honor of mine to be able to follow him,” Williams remarked. “He gave tremendous advice, always.”

Lockerman was known for his legal acumen, as well as his demeanor and diplomacy were admired by his peers and those who knew him, and he served to represent Sampson County and its electoral process — as well as local school and government boards — in the most dignified and professional manner possible, many said.

“He gave great leadership,” said Williams. “He was just even-tempered, always listening and always thoughtful with his responses. I always admired him for that.”

Ralph Smith, a longtime steward and town leader for Garland, also passed away in 2019.

Smith died in July at the age of 80. He served for 12 years as Garland’s mayor from 1989 through 2001 and spent more than a decade as Mayor Pro Tem and commissioner.

“He loved Garland and was very committed to helping,” Mayor Winifred Murphy stated. “Even though he has not been able to attend a meeting since early 2019, he continued to provide assistance to all of us whenever he could. Garland has lost a great supporter and friend and we are thankful for his many contributions.”

Smith spent 50 years working in the trucking industry. He was a member of the National Guard and Army Reserve for several years, and received an honorable discharge. He moved to the Garland area, where he lived for six decades. Smith served as Rotary president and attended Garland Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. During his tenure, he helped the town receive block grants to restore and renovate senior housing and a water/sewer grant for repairs.

“At the time, I thought there was some things that need to be changed,” Smith said during a previous interview about getting involved with local politics. “I just wanted to be a part of it. I really appreciate the citizens and the town of Garland giving me the opportunity to serve them.”

Town Clerk Pam Cashwell spent many years working with Smith.

“Commissioner Ralph Smith was an extraordinary public servant to the Town of Garland,” Cashwell said. “He sincerely loved the Town of Garland and worked countless hours overseeing public works and ensuring that water and sewer services were always available to citizens. He was the first one to go out in storms and at night to make sure his fellow citizens needs were met.

“His love for his town was deeply rooted in his heart and he continued to stay involved and abreast of issues right up until he went to heaven,” she said.

Reflecting on the past, those lost, while eyeing 2020

