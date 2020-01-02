Gas leak offers peek at new alert

While the “go live” date on a new Sampson County Alert emergency notification system was set at New Year’s Day, the county took the opportunity to roll it out a day earlier following a gas leak on College Street on Tuesday.

The issue was resolved in short order, with county officials declaring the problem resolved at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday via the Sampson County Facebook page. The gas leak was reported at 810 College St. in Clinton near Carlie C’s grocery store earlier in the afternoon.

Emergency officials blocked off the area and evacuated a half mile radius out of caution until the gas company could shut off the gas line, county officials said. Residents were urged to avoid the area. Not everyone was evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

Notifications were sent via the new emergency notification system. County officials took the chance to again remind county residents to sign up for the service, which has been discussed in recent weeks.

Sampson County Alert, available to all residents, is a free service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities. Sampson County Alert keeps residents and travelers informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

“Sampson County Alert enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” Ronald Bass, Emergency Services Director, has said. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Those interested can sign up at www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=sampsonnc to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies. Sampson County residents and travelers can also download the Smart911 app to sign up for Sampson County Alert to receive key information needed in an emergency.

The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location.

The Smart911 App can be downloaded on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.

“When authorities have information about a situation, such as storm or emergency, they can be more effective in providing information to the public and appropriate assistance,” said Susan Holder, public information officer for Sampson County. “We encourage all members of our community and their families to sign up for Sampson County Alert in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”

Sampson Alert system goes live a day early

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.