Sampson man charged with animal cruelty

A Clinton man has been charged with animal cruelty following a reported safety call at a residence, which authorities said led to the discovery of items indicating illegal animal fighting, as well as injured roosters on the property, according to reports.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, on Monday, deputies responded to Browns Church Road regarding an open door. They conducted a safety check of the residence and subsequently “located paraphernalia consistent with illegal animal fighting,” Smith stated.

“Deputies additionally located several roosters with injuries consistent with fighting and seized the animals,” Smith added. “As a result the owner was charged.

Glenn Kelly Simmons, 28, of 2435 Browns Church Road, Clinton, has been charged with animal cruelty. He was served at the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center on Monday and placed under $7,500 bond. He has a Jan. 22 court date.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Glenn-Kelly-Simmons.jpg

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.