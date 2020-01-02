ABC chairperson McCullen passes

Clinton ABC board chairwoman Shurley McCullen, center, and ABC Board member Perry Solice, right, present a check to Mayor Lew Starling totaling $176,800 for the City of Clinton. McCullen, who was part of the annual presentation and a longtime local teacher, passed away last week. -

A longtime educator and chairperson for the Clinton City Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board, Shurley McCullen was a part of some of the biggest check presentations made to local government, an annual occurrence in her ABC capacity.

She was the chair for the local ABC Board for a number of years, during which hundreds of thousands of dollars — believed to be well in excess of $1 million — was able to be gifted to the City of Clinton and the Clinton City Board of Education.

McCullen passed away Dec. 26 at the age of 76. A memorial service was held Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she was a member.

Born in Mecklenburg County in 1943, McCullen was the daughter of the late William Shurley Gill, Jr. and Sarah Louise Cavin Gill. She graduated from Clinton High School and East Carolina University, and retired after teaching for 35 years in the Clinton City Schools system. She took the helm as Clinton ABC Board chairperson many years ago — it was a duty she took seriously.

Each year, accompanied by ABC Board members, she would present a check to the City of Clinton, specifically Mayor Lew Clinton. Starling was always delighted to not only see McCullen, but took every chance at lauding her, board members and ABC employees for their efforts.

Every fall, the city receives supplemental income from the sale of spirits to assist government operations, with an annual donation from the ABC Board reflecting sales proceeds from the local store on Southeast Boulevard for the previous year. In all, the city receives 80 percent of the store’s profits, which also includes a designated portion for the Clinton Police Department. The Clinton City Board of Education also benefits, receiving the remaining 20 percent.

In November 2018, McCullen and Clinton ABC Board member Perry Solice presented Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and the City of Clinton with a check in the amount of $195,000. The annual contribution has regularly been well into six figures over the years.

“We love you,” Starling said at the time, praising the above-board nature with which the local ABC operates, devoid of any scandals and “not a hint of impropriety.”

‘This is our illustrious chairperson and I love her,” said Starling, planting a kiss on McCullen.

The large checks were commonplace under McCullen. In 2016, the Clinton ABC Board presented Starling with a check in the amount of $278,400, up from the $176,800 the city received the previous year. Both set new records, with 2015’s amount trumping the previous record-high donation of $154,400 in 2014.

“You read about scandals with ABC stores in other towns, but not in Clinton,” Starling said, often echoing that sentiment upon each fall’s visit from the ABC Board. “Never a hint of impropriety. This is a big deal for the city.”

“We have the best chairman in the United States of America,” said Starling in 2018, referencing McCullen.

“I have the best board,” McCullen replied during that presentation, crediting board members and ABC employees with the success and the large donation, echewing credit as she would often do. “We’re glad we can do it.”

