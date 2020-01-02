Roseboro FD loses deputy chief

Courtesy Photo Chief Keith Sessoms’ grandson will receive the flag that was flown on the back of 433 on the last call to which he responded. This picture was taken just prior to the flag being removed. - Courtesy Photo Roseboro Fire Department is keeping Keith Sessoms in their memories. - Courtesy Photo Keith Sessoms -

Roseboro Fire Department and the community is grieving the loss of the department’s deputy chief, Keith Sessoms.

The Sampson native was a volunteer firefighter for 44 years. He held various positions along his journey. He was a lieutenant, a captain, an assistant chief and a deputy chief.

The deputy chief was with the department back when it was a part of Roseboro rescue. He went with the fire department when the two components split into two departments.

“He was very dependable,” Chief Lee Coleman stated. “He was one of the best firefighters out there.”

Sessoms never gave up on his fire life. He was the top responder for several years in the department and even ran 82 percent of the calls in 2017.

Most calls take place during the day or at night when people are at work or otherwise unavailable. Sessoms was the person that Chief Coleman could depend on to make the calls. He was even trusted to run calls alone because he knew what to do. He could drive the fire truck, operate the pump or take command if necessary.

Sessoms was big on training and was even the training officer for the department. He was in charge of keeping up with the training hours of the firefighters and keeping a record of how much training was done a year.

In order to remain on a fire department, fire fighters, volunteer or not, must meet a certain number of training hours a year.

In 2005, Sessoms was Firefighter of the Year, under Chief Bobby Owen. Sessoms was singled out as a great firefighter for his dependability and dedication to the department.

His son, Brandon Sessoms was brought into the department growing up and became a volunteer firefighter too. Sessoms was there when his son won firefighter of the year in 2007. It’s an achievement the two were able to share together. According to Coleman, Brandon got involved with the fire department because of his father.

Roseboro fire department kept Sessoms on their minds during their annual Christmas party, keeping his helmet in the spotlight so that he would be in everyone’s prayers. Brandon was given his father’s helmet during the funeral so that he could keep it in honor of his father.

Although Sessoms was a private man when it came to the department, it became known that his grandchildren were the center of his world.

The last time the deputy chief ran a call was on Dec. 3. Roseboro fire department always has a flag raised on the back of their truck when running a call. The flag that was on the truck during the call has been given to Sessoms’ grandson to honor his memory.

Sessoms has always been a highly active member for the department, a quality that is becoming rare in the volunteer life. The number of volunteers on any department continues to decline over the years. Less people are willing to put in the training hours or put their lives on the line to save property or to save a life. Roseboro will greatly miss the fire fighter they have lost.

The knowledge he has gained over the past 44 years won’t get passed down to the next generation of firefighters.

Sessoms was a trusted member of the department. Coleman explained that the deputy chief could drive a fire truck and get to the scene in a timely manner, but also get there safely. It takes a lot of skill to be trusted behind the wheel of a big fire truck and not have worried passengers.

“He is going to be missed dearly,” Coleman added.

Friends, colleagues grieve loss of department vet

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

