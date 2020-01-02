House fire on Raleigh Road

- Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 1:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Raleigh Road, located at the backside of Jordan Shopping Plaza. Smoke was visible from across Clinton on Thursday afternoon, as firefighters worked to contain the blaze for hours. Flames were showing at the attic window, where firefighters attempted to ventilate the structure as nearby residents watched the scene unfold. Traffic was blocked off and rerouted. No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the blaze was not known. Among those responding were fire departments in Clinton, Roseboro, Halls, Taylor’s Bridge, Warsaw, Turkey and Herring, as well as Sampson EMS.