Sampson County is filled with teachers with bright ideas, evident by the recent award of Bright Ideas grants for 2019.

Last year marked the the 25th year of the N.C. Bright Ideas Education Grant Program. Teachers in K-12 classrooms were given these grants for innovative and classroom-based projects.

This year, 20 teachers in Sampson, six teachers (seven grants since one teacher received two grants) in Johnston, five teachers in Cumberland and seven teachers in Harnett received grants. Sampson County teachers received around $13,181.28 through the program.

Winners from Sampson announced by South River EMC include: Bonnie Warren, Hobbton Elementary; Jennifer Bass, Hobbton High; Michelle Herring, Midway Middle; Leasa Hodges, Midway Middle; Brandi Hayes, Midway Elementary; Janelle Cochran, Midway High; Pinda Byrd, Midway High; Carolyn Bowden, Midway High; and Karen Collier, Midway High.

The Bright Ideas Grant Program first started in 1994 in Shallotte, N.C. at Brunswick EMC. The program has touched over 2.3 million students statewide. So far, 11,699 Bright Ideas projects have been funded. The 26 electric cooperatives, including South River EMC, have given out more than $12.2 million in grant funding over the last 25 years. Every year, around 600 grants are funded in North Carolina.

South River EMC covers Sampson, Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett and Johnston counties.

“Bright Ideas continues to bolster the efforts of area teachers who seek out alternative learning opportunities for their students,” said Catherine O’Dell, vice president of member services and public relations. “We continue to be inspired by the resourcefulness of our teachers who are committed to providing a rich learning environment for their students.”

Out of the 207 Bright Ideas Grant applications that were submitted for consideration, a total of 51 applications were chosen for funding. The total amount funded for the 2019 year reached $62,174.69. According to South River EMC, the grants will impact the lives of at least 10,509 students within the community this year alone.

Applications are collected every year through mid-September. The winning proposals are selected by a panel of judges in an evaluation process. For any teachers interested in applying for a grant, the application process will reopen in April.

Other recipients of 2019 Bright Idea grants in Sampson include:

• Leslie Lee, Hobbton Elementary

• Cathy Daughtry, Hobbton Elementary

• Janette Williams, Lakewood High

• Dana Hairr, Lakewood High

• Michelle Lindsey, Lakewood High

• Tiffany Babb, Plain View Elementary

• Jennifer Baldwin, Plain View Elementary

• Heather Godwin, Roseboro Elementary

• Eva Simmons, Roseboro Elementary

• Vanessa Parker, Salemburg Elementary

• Diana Hewry, Salemburg Elementary

Winners from Sampson awarded by Four County EMC include:

• Nikki Wood, Union Middle

• Dan Chabot, Union High

• Nancie Jaynia Kay Betts Hood, Union Middle

• Caren Long, Union Intermediate School

• Jennifer King, Union Intermediate School

Four County EMC awarded five teachers with the grant.

“North Carolina’s electric cooperatives collectively awarded more than $12.2 million for approximately 11,699 projects benefiting more than 2.3 million students in our state over the past 25 years,” Gay Johnson, director of Corporate Communications of Four County EMC stated in November. “Education is key in building and maintaining strong communities. At Four County EMC, we are proud to support the communities we serve by supporting the educators who shape our future leaders.”

This past year, 19 teachers in Bladen, Duplin, Pender and Sampson counties were awarded $19,860 by Four County EMC. Four County has contributed more than $455,360 to local teachers through the Bright Ideas program since the program’s inception.

North Carolina K-12 teachers can find applications at www.ncbrightideas.com, under the “apply now” tab.

Midway High School teacher Pinda Byrd receives a Bright Ideas Education Grant. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BrightIdea3.jpg Midway High School teacher Pinda Byrd receives a Bright Ideas Education Grant. Courtesy photos Brandi Hayes, a teacher from Midway Elementary School, receives a Bright Ideas grant for $2,400. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BrightIdea5.jpg Brandi Hayes, a teacher from Midway Elementary School, receives a Bright Ideas grant for $2,400. Courtesy photos Leasa Hodges, a teacher at Midway Middle School, receives a Bright Ideas grant for a drone set for her class. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BrightIdea6.jpg Leasa Hodges, a teacher at Midway Middle School, receives a Bright Ideas grant for a drone set for her class. Courtesy photos Midway Middle School teacher Michelle Herring receives a Bright Ideas grant for ‘Save a child and change the world.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BrightIdea7.jpg Midway Middle School teacher Michelle Herring receives a Bright Ideas grant for ‘Save a child and change the world.’ Courtesy photos Jennifer Bass, a teacher at Hobbton High School, pictured with Principal Michael Warren, receives her Bright Ideas grant in the amount of $2,432. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BrightIdea8.jpg Jennifer Bass, a teacher at Hobbton High School, pictured with Principal Michael Warren, receives her Bright Ideas grant in the amount of $2,432. Courtesy photos https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BrightIdea1.jpg Courtesy photos

South River EMC funds local educators

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]