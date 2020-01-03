Popeyes coming to Clinton

A frame is up at 1220 Sunset Ave., Clinton, which will be the future site of a Popeyes, according to City of Clinton officials. - Work has begun at this site on Sunset Avenue in Clinton, which will be home to the friend chicken chain Popeyes. The property is owned by JS Investment Holdings, which has constructed other Popeyes locations in the area. - Popeyes is coming to Clinton, with land cleared and work underway at 1220 Sunset Ave., situated between Hong Kong City and Tortillas Carolinas Tacos. -

Popeyes, the chain known for its fried chicken, biscuits, red beans and rice and much-ballyhooed sandwiches, will soon be situated in the heart of Sampson County.

Ground has been broken at a site on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in Clinton, and it has been confirmed that the work is to construct a Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen location. Framework has been erected at 1220 Sunset Ave., where work has been ongoing and heavy machinery has been stationed since last month.

The restaurant will be situated between Tortillas Carolinas Tacos on one side, and property owned by Faircloth Family Properties LLC to the other side, along with Hong Kong City further down Sunset.

According to Clinton Planning officials, a zoning permit was issued Sept. 17, 2019 for a 2,258-square-foot commercial building on Sunset Avenue. Building permits were issued on Nov. 19, 2019, with JS Investment Holdings, based out of Fayetteville, listed as the applicant. JS Investment Holdings is also the property owner at 1220 Sunset Ave., a Sampson GIS records show.

“We have issued a zoning permit,” Clinton Planning Director Mary M. Rose said this week. “I’m understanding it’s going to be a Popeyes.”

Rose said there is no requirement for construction on an immediate timetable once the permit is granted, nor does the applicant have to share that information. Rose said in the past that, once an entity is granted a commercial permit and ground is broken, as in this case, the work is fairly expeditious.

“It has been my experience that once the work starts, they usually try to move pretty quickly,” said Rose.

In fact, a Popeyes in Clinton may have been more of an inevitability than many around here even knew.

Jurgen Stanley, owner of JS Investment Holdings in Fayetteville, hinted to the expansion of his locally-owned Popeyes restaurants into Clinton in an interview with The Fayetteville Observer back in 2017.

Stanley owns one of the restaurants in Dillon, S.C., and in 2017 talked about plans to open locations in Lumberton, as well as in the Skibo Commons shopping center, near Skibo and Raeford roads. He was denied by Hope Mills officials in early 2017, but the 1977 Methodist University graduate wasn’t deterred, telling the Observer of his expansion plans.

“We’re looking to do two more in Fayetteville and the surrounding area, as well — Southern Pines. Clinton. Dunn. The general area,” Stanley told the newspaper in 2017. “We’re looking to do eight total over the next three years.”

Popeyes saw its origins in 1972 when Alvin C. Copeland Sr., opens “Chicken on the Run” in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi, serving traditional Southern-fried chicken. After several months of lackluster performance, he reopens the restaurant as “Popeyes” (after Popeye Doyle of The French Connection). Today, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants, with over 2,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

Rose said the chicken chain is the latest large franchise to inquire about locating to Clinton, whose Sunset Avenue has seen several new tenants in recent years, including Little Caesars and Dunkin’.

While rumors abound about others, Zaxby’s being another in the mill, Rose said there is no truth about Zaxby’s and the inquiries as a whole have actually been scarce as of late despite the increased amount of traffic brought with an expanded N.C. 24.

“We haven’t spoken to anybody about Zaxby’s,” Rose said this week. “It’s been a while since any franchises have inquired about (locations in the city), so there’s nothing else on the radar right now.”

Chicken chain breaks ground on Sunset

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

