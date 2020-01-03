Clinton woman dies in city wreck, first fatality since 2016

A Clinton woman died in an early-morning wreck Thursday on West Main Street, her vehicle running off the roadway, striking a ditch and flipping into a brick driveway column.

It was the first death on Sampson County roadways in 2020, but the first in the Clinton city limits in more than three years.

At 2:12 a.m. Thursday, the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Sampson County EMS responded to a single-vehicle wreck on West Main Street near Michael Street. Officers arrived and found a silver 2011 Chevrolet Malibu had rolled over and was stopped in the roadway with the driver still inside.

Fire personnel were able to get the driver, identified as Lakawsak Dixon, 30, of Eastover Avenue, out of the vehicle, but EMS indicated she was deceased.

The Clinton Police Department was assisted by North Carolina State Highway Patrol in the investigation. At this time, the investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling east on West Main Street when it ran off the right side of the road. It then traveled back across the road and struck the left side ditch, causing the vehicle to flip, according to reports. The vehicle slid on its roof until it struck a brick driveway column, returning to the roadway where it came to rest on its roof, police reports state.

This is the first fatal collision in Sampson County for 2020 and the first in Clinton since 2016, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and Edwards said the preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was originally traveling approximately 55 mph in a 35 zone when it first left the roadway.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine if factors other than speed contributed to the accident,” the police chief said.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_emergency-graphic-1-1-1.jpg

First death on city roadways since 2016

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.