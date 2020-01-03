Plane crashes in Duplin County

Ken and Becca Brown and their two dogs were uninjured in a Thursday plane crash, saved by the plane’s parachute deployment. The couple were flying from Massachusetts to Florida when the plane went down in Kenansville. -

KENANSVILLE (AP) — A couple and their two dogs were flying in a small plane from Massachusetts to Florida when it suddenly crashed in North Carolina.

News outlets report Ken and Becca Brown and their Goldendoodles, Abby and Willa, escaped injury in the Thursday crash, saved by the plane’s parachute deployment, which slowed their descent.

Ken Brown credits a parachute attached to the plane with saving the family’s “bacon,” as it allowed the plane to safely stop in some trees just feet above the ground. It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down.

Brown says the flight seemed average right up until he heard silence and realized the engine had quit. An investigation is ongoing.

Sampson EMS authorities were on the scene of the crash off Tram Road, in a pasture area beside Lake George Estates. The crash site was near 1970 Tram Road, west of Johnny’s Seafood. Other emergency personnel also responded Thursday morning, including Duplin Emergency Management, Pleasant Grove Fire and EMS, Albertson Fire Department, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Tri-County EMC.

They awaited Federal Aviation Administration representatives, who later arrived on scene.

Couple, dogs come away unscathed