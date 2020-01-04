Santa in training

Courtesy photo Louise Naylor sits next to McCray Peterson at the DePaul Senior Living Community. - Courtesy photo Terry Jones gets a visit from Santa Claus, also known as Ed Nichols and his grandson, McCray Peterson. - Courtesy photo Santa Claus, otherwise known as Ed Nichols and his grandson, McCray Peterson visit Brenda Sullivan at the DePaul Senior Living Community. -

NEWTON GROVE─ Santa Claus, also known as Ed Nichols, is a regular visitor to Rolling Ridge, sometimes even showing up in July. This year his visit was extra special thanks to a very special helper. His grandson McCray Peterson accompanied him to the DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove. Santa and his helper are pictured here with Rolling Ridge residents Brenda Sullivan, Terry Jones and Louise Naylor.

Dressed in the traditional Santa outfit, Ed and McCray filled the halls with the sound of jingle bells and good cheer, posing for photos with residents who all thought McCray was the most precious Santa they had ever seen.

“We had a good time,” said Ed. “McCray made my job easier. All the residents wanted hugs from him.”

When he’s not playing the part at Rolling Ridge, Nichols works as Santa at the local Cabela’s store. He’s been helping out Old Saint Nick for seven seasons now.

“When you see a kid running down the runway and just leap up and give you a hug, that’s all you need,” he said. “There’s nothing like it.”

For more information about Rolling Ridge, please contact Administrator Laura Anderson at 910-594-2100

