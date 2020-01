Miss Sampson Middle School Pageant will be Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. Contestants are pictured from left: Miniya Bennett, Jada Draughon, Ahni Atkinson, KymReanna Smith-Ashley, Gabriela Guerrero and Emily Edgerton. -

