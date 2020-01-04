Plain View’s ‘Girls on the Run’

Plain View Elementary launched the first Girls on the Run (GOTR) program for the Fall season. GOTR is a non-profit prevention program that encourage pre-teen girls to develop self-respect and healthy lifestyles through running. A total of 15 third- to fifth-grade girls, and four coaches, participated in a 10-week program with curriculum that explored a girl’s self-awareness, her relationship with others, and her interaction with her community. As part of the interaction with the community, the girls chose for their community service project Falcon Children’s Home. Diapers, wipes, baby clothes, bottles, and other items were collected and delivered on Monday, Dec. 23. The GOTR season ended with a celebration 5K in Wilmington. A total of 13 girls, their running buddies, their coaches, Jennifer Davis, Erika Tyndall, Tiffany Babb, Donna McQueen, and school principal, Mrs. Melanie Smith completed the 5k.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

