SCC’s new student success coach

Michael Blankenship|Sampson CC Mary Clark is ready to help students meet their New Year’s Resolutions. -

Mary Clark is Sampson Community College’s new Student Success Coach. Mary grew up in Texas and earned her bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and her graduate degree from Southern Methodist University. She taught elementary school in Texas, through Teach for America, for three years and then moved to North Carolina with her husband who is stationed at Fort Bragg.

Mary’s position as Success Coach focuses on identifying and providing the additional support that students need in order to be successful. She does this by helping students determine their strengths and weaknesses, while focusing on goal setting, GPA recovery, study skills, test anxiety and stress management skills, time management, and connecting students to helpful resources.

Starting next semester, Mary will be working with Sampson’s co-admission or admission agreements with universities across North Carolina. She will be able to assist students wishing to transfer to a four-year university. We welcome Mary Clark to the SCC family.

