Jeeps can be used for more than just driving. In fact, the multi-use vehicle is used to help veterans in need through the Off-Road Outreach program, directed by Stacey Buckner.

There will be a fundraising event for the Off-Road Outreach program beginning at 10 a.m. in Fayetteville at 1700 Fort Bragg Road where Jeep drivers will be part of a large convey traveling to Performance Automotive (Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram), at 605 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The convoy trip is known as the Homeless Veterans and Suicide Awareness Ride.

The cost to be part of the convoy is $20 and all of the money goes toward the outreach program along with Forging Forward, a non-profit organization that aims to eliminate suicide among veterans and first responders.

The Jeep convoy is set to arrive at Performance by 11:30 a.m. and after the National Anthem and presentation of the colors, Bobby Henline, a veteran, actor and comedian, will speak about the Forward Forging organization. Henline will pass out remembrance tags to veterans that work at Performance. The tags will have the names of veterans and first responders who have passed away.

Henline retired after 13 years with the Army. He was deployed to Iraq three times and on his fourth tour in 2007 an IED blew up the Humvee he was traveling in. Around 40% of his body was covered in burns and the bones in his face and shoulders were fractured. He stayed in the hospital for six months, all while remaining upbeat and trying to lift the moods of other veterans at the hospital.

Henline started the Bobby Henline Foundation, dba “Forging Forward,” in order to help others like him. His foundation seeks to help military veterans and first responders along with their families.

The fundraising event at Performance will feature the sale of items such as decals and T-shirts, with proceeds benefiting the homeless veterans program, which features hot meals, hot showers, clothing and other resources. Some of the money will also go toward the adventure wellness program, which involves going out on trips to state and national parks, and doing adaptive sports like kayaking and archery.

Mission BBQ will serve plates to the first 100 supporters. There will be a raffle for items from Gear America and from Jeep.

Buckner is also trying to get the all veterans group parachute team to jump in at the event, but she currently doesn’t know if it is a sure thing to happen.

“This event is about raising awareness for homeless veterans and awareness for suicide in the veteran community,” Buckner stated. “We should never have homeless veterans.”

The Off-Road Outreach program director just wants to raise awareness of these issues and help gain more support to those in need. She believes that the first step in helping them is getting them out of crisis mode and the end goal is to get unhoused veterans permanent housing.

“We’re trying to promote kindness,” Buckner added.

Around two and a half years ago, Buckner, who works for the VA in North Carolina, used to travel around the streets of Fayetteville to spots she knew homeless veterans would stay. During that time, she would pass out small hygiene packs assembled with items such as soap, deodorant, a washcloth, toothbrush, toothpaste, antibiotic ointment, and band-aids. Buckner and she would bring them these packs.

Buckner believed she was helping and really making a difference. However, she came to the realization that these packs were useless if the individual didn’t have a place to go to use the items. Her eyes were opened when a wheelchair-bound woman by the nickname of Princess Whatley threw the pack back at her and asked, ‘What am I supposed to do with this?’

Whatley didn’t have a place to go to take a shower and even if there were places around Fayetteville for displaced veterans to go shower, she didn’t have a way to get there. Buckner was astonished when she learned that Whatley went without a shower for three months. She realized that her attempt to help wasn’t quite so helpful.

After pondering the situation she realized that her Jeep was the solution since it had a shower. Her Jeep Wrangler had modifications that allowed her to really go off-road and not have to worry about not having everything she needed right there with her. Buckler added an ARB Fridge and a Smittybilt Tailgate Table that acts as a kitchen. Plus, she turned her bumper into a reservoir for water. Then, as a way to clean up, an RV pump was installed in the back axle.

All of these modifications lead to the start of Jeep Mobile Shower Outreach Program.

Buckner set up her jeep with a tarp draped around the shower portion so anyone wanting a shower could have their privacy. The first day, she was able to provide a place for six people to shower. Eventually, the group grew bigger as word spread. The following week, around 10 people showed up for a shower and a meal. Now, every Friday, around 50 displaced veterans are helped through the outreach program.

“They’re still people, they’re still human beings and they deserve kindness and dignity,” Buckner added.

She spends time with the people she helps to try and find out what they need. Buckner will refer people to the Warrior Bridge program to help them receive job and housing assistance, as well as to get their VA benefits.

“If you’re not providing people who are down and out with basic human needs then what are we doing as a society,” Buckner asked. “Being able to offer a hot shower and a hot meal from the Jeep is such a unique program.”

Henline https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bobby-Henline.jpg Henline Stacey Buckner and Bobby Henline work together for the Forging Forward organization. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_OffRoadOutreach.jpg Stacey Buckner and Bobby Henline work together for the Forging Forward organization. Courtesy photo Stacey Buckner and Bobby Henline team up to help out with the Off-Road Outreach program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_OffRoadOutreach2.jpg Stacey Buckner and Bobby Henline team up to help out with the Off-Road Outreach program. Courtesy photo

Performance teams with outreach program

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]