Garland board eyes upgrades

GARLAND — During the first meeting of 2020, town leaders spent a portion of their time on discussing repairs to buildings throughout town and the community park.

One of the highlights was the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) structure on Ingold Avenue. The building was damaged by leaks after it closed several years ago because of financial matters. Before repairs are made, Mayor Winifred Murphy said the area needs to cleaned out.

“There’s a lot of mess, boxes and files,” Murphy said. “That building is nasty.”

There’s been interest in renting the building, but that’s not possible unless upgrades are made first. Interior repairs to the floors and ceiling were also discussed during previous meetings.

“At one time, everyone wanted to use it for community events or for a meeting place,” Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown said. “We don’t have one other than here (Town Hall).”

For the town hall building, commissioners also went over estimates to repair roof damage from Hurricane Dorian. The expected cost is about $14,000. A final decision was tabled so the board can have questions to answers about their concerns for metal roofing with holes. Other suggestions included a new hot water heater, commodes for the bathroom, and a drinking fountain for customers and residents.

Improvements are also expected for the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park.

Some of the mentioned upgrades include picnic tables and a water fountain donated by the Sexton family donated in honor of the 65th wedding anniversary of Fern and John Sexton. Murphy said the work will have to be coordinated with handicapped restrooms and a walking track coming through funds from a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization program.

The purpose is to improve housing and infrastructure throughout the town. A large portion of the funding will be used to build several homes in the town. The town was notified about the grant in November by the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division

Murphy also emphasized that the park needs more playground equipment as well. The 1.39-acre project on South Bladen Avenue was donated by the late Connie Cain Rackley in honor of her father. To develop the park, an agreement was made to refurbish abandoned playground equipment left by the town’s former Head Start program. Later, a grand opening for the park was held in June 2017. A basketball court was also installed for the public.

Another item on the agenda was new carpet for Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, which flooded during the summer. Material are being purchased for floor replacement. While discussing buildings, commissioners are also planning to focus on upgrading the community cemetery. Some of the work will include trimming trees, bushes and repairing overturned stones.

Board OKs new meeting time

Garland’s town commissioners voted to change monthly regular board meetings from the first Tuesday of the month to the third Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. for closed sessions and 6:30 p.m. for the public to participate in meetings. The change was made to accommodate commissioners and to give them more time to review documents or reports.

By Chase Jordan

