Artist Nuttle coming to Small House

Artist Medrith Nuttle arranges paintings for an upcoming show. - This painting from Medrith Nuttle is one example of artwork coming to the Victor R. Small House. -

The Sampson Arts Council is hosting a new gallery show with Medrith Nuttle, a contemporary impressionist painter.

A reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. Nuttle has more than 50 years of experience. Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Arts Council is looking forward to the visit from the artist from Zebulon. The public is invited to meet her and see her work featured in collections throughout the United States.

Some of her subject matters include landscapes, architecture an animal. The award-winning artist was born in Michigan and grew up in Ohio. She attended Columbus College of Art and Design and Cleveland Institute of Art for her education.

During the show, hors d’oeuvres, and musical entertainment will provided. After the reception, Nuttle’s work will be available to the public through Thursday, Feb. 20. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Appointments may also be made by calling 910-596-2533.

The Sampson Arts Council began in 1973 with a mission to enrich the cultural lives of residents by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts. Throughout the year many events and initiatives are hosted by members of the organization, under the leadership of Donatelli.

Along with receptions for artists associated with Sampson County and beyond Sampson County, some of the others include the organization’s “Ghostly Affair” featuring haunting stories of the Victor R. Small House; and a summer camp for elementary and middle school students.

The reception is one of several activities and events scheduled for the month of January. The Arts Council is also hosting its “Color Happy Art Club” from 4 to 5:30 p.m Thursday, Jan. 23.

The monthly art class for kindergarten through ninth-grade students will be instructed by Heather B. Williams. For January, participants are making Paper Quilling Hearts. The cost is $15 for Arts Council members and $20 for non-members. Registration is available online at www.bit.ly/303RkgT

For more information about the Sampson Arts Council and upcoming events, visit www.sampsonarts.net.

Artist Medrith Nuttle arranges paintings for an upcoming show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Medrith-1.jpg Artist Medrith Nuttle arranges paintings for an upcoming show. This painting from Medrith Nuttle is one example of artwork coming to the Victor R. Small House. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Meredith-2.jpg This painting from Medrith Nuttle is one example of artwork coming to the Victor R. Small House.

Reception set for tonight