Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 7 — Mitchell Lee Thornton, 66, of 265 Corbett Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 24.
• Jan. 7 — Nathon Thomas Jackson, 30, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 10.
• Jan. 7 — Rafael Rivera Bones, 40, of 65 Pemberton Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with failure to comply, fictitious information to officer and no operator’s license. Bond set at $2,190; court date was Jan. 8.
• Jan. 7 —Dustin Jack Wiggins, 28, of 917 Vann Road, Clinton, was charged with interfering with electronic monitor, carrying concealed weapon, possession of firearm by felon and shoplifting/concealment of goods. Bond set at $28,500; court date is Jan. 24.
• Jan. 8 — Dustin O. Edwards, 24, of 295 Capers Walk, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Jan. 21.
• Jan. 8 — Tommy Lee Ray, 42, of 2051 Boyette Road, Four Oaks, was charged with larceny, and failure to appear on multiple counts. Bond set at $17,000; court date is March 6.
• Jan. 8 — Marcus Welby Vinson, 46, of 761 Taylors Chapel Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 10.
• Jan. 8 — Marquese Moore, 20, of 690 Airport Road, Garland, was charged with failure to comply with money, second degree trespass and consuming alcohol by 19/20 year old. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Jan. 13.
• Jan. 8 — Dyonne Delavalate Overby, 49, of 3661 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 11.
• Jan. 9 — Krystal Renee Morrison, 34, of 3661 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 11.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.