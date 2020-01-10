Local Scouts assist Sheriff’s Office

Cub and Boy Scouts from Troop 38 donate gifts to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department. -

To help kids in distress, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department received a major donation from local Cub and Boy Scouts.

Members from Pack 38 donated 40 Scentsy Buddies for a holiday fundraiser. The plush toys includes special scents. The group chartered by Salemburg Baptist Church partnered with a local Scentsy representative for the project.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said the stuffed animals will be given to children during domestic moments involving parents, grandparents or other family members.

“The community has been good about donating stuffed animals and those kind of things for that purpose,” Thornton said. “We put them in automobiles if we come upon a child impacted by some form or fashion. It’s a little something to divert the event or soften it a little bit.”

Thornton also praised the work of the local Scout members and their contributions to Sampson County.

“That’s what being a Boy Scout is all about,” Thornton said. “It’s being a part of the community and helping the community.”

Matt Parker is Scoutmaster for Troop 38. He is assisted by Cubmaster Megan Strickland.

“I would just like to thank everyone for their contributions and the Sheriff’s Department for partnering with us,” Parker said. “I am glad we were able to give back to the community that helps support the Scouts.”

