‘Khat’ in bag after I-40 stop

Authorities said a routine traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Sampson County led to the seizure of an illegal drug not often heard about, along with close to $30,000 in cash.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop for a window tint violation on I-40 in the westbound lane, near mile marker 346. During the traffic stop, a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search was conducted, sheriff’s officials said.

As a result of the search, 268 grams of khat, or qat, was seized. Khat, or cathinone, is listed as a Schedule I controlled substance, according to the U.S. Controlled Substance Act. It is illegal nationwide.

Hani Aboulquadoos Yahia Saleh, 31, of 4275 Tatum Drive, Fayetteville, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

Saleh was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $75,000 secured bond.

While lesser known, khat is a stimulant drug and flowering plant native resembling leaves and twigs. It can be chewed and smoked.

Also known as Abyssinian Tea, African Salad, Catha, Chat, Miraa or Quaadka, the drug can cause manic behavior and hallucinations, and is known for its euphoric effects. Consumption can also result in increased alertness and energy, notably hyperactivity, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Contrary to its illegal status in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere, the production, sale, and consumption are legal in many African and the Middle East nations where its use is traditional for those cultures.

Along with the seizure of the the 268 grams of khat, deputies also confiscated approximately $28,000 in U.S. currency and a concealed firearm.

Deputies seize lesser-known drug, $28K in cash

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

