Sampson Regional Medical Center announces the first birth of the New Year, a baby boy. He arrived Jan. 2 at 2:49 a.m. weighing five pounds, 14.2 ounces, and 19 inches long. Proud parents are Ana Carolina Moradel Andrade and Matias Pineda Flores.