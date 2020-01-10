Murphy joins elections board

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Elections director Emily DeVane, far left, leads a Thursday meeting of the Sampson Board of Elections, including members Danny Jackson, Charlotte Murphy and Horace Bass. G.H. Wilson was absent and Quincy Edgerton recently stepped down. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Clerk of Court Chris Fann administers the oath of office to new Sampson County Board of Elections member Charlotte Murphy, as Board of Elections chairman Horace Bass holds the Bible. -

A new member was sworn in Thursday for the Sampson County Board of Elections, which will have to turn around and do the same thing again soon as it is still a member down.

Charlotte Murphy, the Sampson County Schools stalwart and local elections official, who previously served as the Sampson County Democratic Party chairperson, took her seat on the board Thursday as the official replacement of Emily DeVane, who departed the board upon her hire as the elections director in October 2019.

Murphy served Sampson County Schools for three decades, mostly in an administrative capacity in several roles, including as the career development coordinator and as an assistant superintendent, the position she had before her retirement from the district in 2013. In the years that followed, she maintained a relationship with the school system as a consultant.

In addition to her career as an educator, Murphy has been active with the local Democratic Party, including as a voter registration coordinator and the interim party chair.

She was one of two candidates for the open board position, with both names sent to the State Board of Elections, which ultimately selected Murphy.

“I feel very honored to join the Board of Elections,” said Murphy on Thursday. “My vision and my goals are to work collaboratively with this board in our mission to ensure fair and impartial elections in Sampson County.”

Clerk of Court Chris Fann administered the oath to Murphy, as Board of Elections chairman Horace Bass held the Bible.

“Hopefully we’ll be calling on you again in about a month,” Board member Danny Jackson said to Fann, alluding to swearing in another member.

The five-member Sampson County Board of Elections is actually just four as of now. It consists of Democrats Bass, Murphy and G.H. Wilson, and Republican Jackson. Quincy Edgerton, a Republican, recently stepped down from the board, citing his son Jeremy’s candidacy for a Clinton City Schools Board of Education seat as a reason.

Edgerton’s replacement will come from a nomination by the local Republican Party, however board members said local GOP chair Telia Kivett has not yet submitted a name to be considered.

Democrat Bass and Republicans Jackson and Edgerton previously made up the three-member election board. Wilson was added in 2018 to round out the four-member iteration that split Democrat and Republican representation down the middle. The addition of Democrat DeVane in March 2019 made it five members, mirroring other county election boards.

The county is also seeking to hire a deputy elections director, a position that was posted at the end of 2019. It is open until filled, county officials said. The job opening was still posted on the Sampson County website as of Thursday, and board members said they were still awaiting the hire.

According to the job posting, the deputy director salary begins at $36,324 a year with complete benefits package.

The Sampson County Board of Elections, the posting states, “seeks a motivated, energetic, service-oriented professional with a thorough knowledge of standard office practices and procedures” for the position, which would assist the director with administrative work planning, coordinating, directing and supervising federal, state, county, municipal and special election processes and staff under the direction of the Board of Elections.

Panel still down one, as Edgerton steps away

