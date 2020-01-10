Blood donorsurged to givelocally in 2020

The New Year often prompts people to make resolutions — one to be a better, healthier, happier individual. While resolutions are made with good intent, it’s sometimes hard to keep with them.

This year, Sampson Regional Medical Center (SRMC) encourages community members to resolve to help their neighbors here in Sampson County by donating blood. It takes less than an hour, and blood donors are eligible every eight weeks to give again. One hour and a pint every eight weeks — that’s a resolution hospital officials are hoping residents will make and keep for 2020.

January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month to raise awareness of this vital, lifesaving need, and Sampson Regional is spearheaded two blood-related events in hopes of seeing a spike in donations.

Sampson Regional’s Blood Donor Center will host an open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 14, to bring awareness of the need for donors, as well as to recognize current donors for their ongoing support. At the end of the month, the hospital will hold an onsite, walk-in blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the third floor classroom.

SRMC is only one of three hospitals in the state of North Carolina that draws its own blood and supplies about 90% of blood needed for hospital patients. That means life-saving measures are taken every single day with donations made by someone from this community — maybe a neighbor, a friend, a church member or a co-worker.

According to SRMC’s Director of Laboratory Services Natalie Lamb, the new year brings a time to reflect on successes from the previous year and look for ways to grow the existing program.

“We are very fortunate to collect between 1,300-1,400 units each year from donations drawn at our center and at onsite blood drives hosted by local businesses and schools,” said Lamb. “However, with each year, the patient need steadily increases, which is why we are continually looking to grow our donor base.”

She urged the community to help ensure the local center’s blood supply is adequate — it could very well save the life of someone you know, maybe even you.

“Each blood recipient is someone’s daughter or son, mother or father, brother or sister, friend or loved one,” said Lamb, who urged attendance at the open house, which will celebrate donors in meeting the center’s mission.

Just on the heels of the open house, SRMC will hold the blood drive on Jan. 30. Any community donors are invited to attend. A blood donor visitor pass can be obtained in the hospital’s front lobby at the reception desk.

Donations are in short supply during winter months due to holidays, illness, inclement weather, and travel, but that doesn’t mean that the need is any less, hospital officials attested. While SRMC is not experiencing an extreme shortage at this time, it is imperative that a consistent supply is readily available for patients at any time.

Both the open house and blood drive are themed as “Giving in a Winter Wonderland.”

“When it’s chilly outside, donating blood will warm your heart,” explained Allison Strickland, Marketing & Community Relations coordinator.

Donors will enjoy refreshments, receive a free “Winter Wonderland” themed gift after donating, and walk away with a positive feeling that their small action has made a big difference in the life of someone, Strickland noted.

Blood donations help those fighting life threating illnesses, suffering from rare blood disorders, or trauma victims in need of a life-saving transfusion, hospital officials said.

The hospital’s AABB-accredited blood bank is not affiliated with the American Red Cross. The Sampson Regional Blood Donor Center relies on blood donations from people who live or work in Sampson County and who give directly to SRMC. When community members give, their donation is used locally at SRMC to help patients in need.

For those who cannot attend these special events, donor appointments can be made at other times convenient to the donor. Donors can visit www.SampsonRMC.org/blooddonor to submit a request for more information on blood donor services, schedule an onsite blood drive, or schedule a request for an individual donation time.

SRMC’s Blood Donor Center is located inside the Outpatient Diagnostics Center, at 233 Beaman St. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with extended hours on the second Tuesday of each month until 7 p.m. While appointments are not necessary, it is recommended to reserve a donor time to reduce wait.

Donors must meet the following requirements:

• Be in good general health

• Weigh more than 110 pounds

• Be at least 16 years of age (persons younger than 18 may only donate with parental consent)

Another way to help is by participating in or coordinating a community blood drive, SRMC officials said. Blood drives are frequently held throughout Sampson and are announced on SRMC’s social media pages with the consent of the hosting organization. Community blood drives take place at businesses, churches, schools and other organizations.

For more information, contact Natalie Lamb, director of Laboratory Services, at 910-590-8708.

SRMC rings in new year with public events

