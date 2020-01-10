Search ongoing for missing Newton Grove man

Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a Newton Grove man, who went missing from the northern end of the county last month.

Information was disseminated from sheriff’s officials late Thursday to media outlets and to the general public. They said that investigators had been actively working a missing persons case on William “Jimmy” Graham since he was reported missing by family members on Dec. 15, 2019 in the Newton Grove area of Sampson.

A missing poster, which pictured Graham along with a stock picture of the style of vehicle he was driving at the time he disappeared, was released this week, urging anyone with information to come with it.

Graham is 61 years old, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 155 pounds, authorities said. He was last seen operating a gray 1991 Chevrolet S-10 extended cab pickup.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information the public may have on Graham’s whereabouts. Anyone with information can contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, at 910-592-4141, or their local law enforcement agency.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Graham.jpg

Man, 61, last seen in Newton Grove

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

