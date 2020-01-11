Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 7 — Crystal Antorinette Beard, 40, of 313 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 8 — Dustin Obryan Edwards, 24, of 295 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed gun, possession of marijuana and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 8 — James Carlton Wilkes, 43, of 11564 Garland Hwy., Garland, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 9 — Brian Curtis Murphy, 35, of 45 Sierra Lane, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and child support. Bond set at $8,320; court date is Jan. 28.

• Jan. 9 — James Richard Harper, 32, of 709 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 9 — Krystal Renee Morrison, 34, of 3661 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 11.

• Jan. 9 — Floyd Patterson Rich, 60, of 167 Noel Lane, Salemburg, was charged with communcating threats, resisting public officer, assault on a government official and assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 9 — Sue Ellen Jones, 37, of 302 Willow Road, Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 9 — Terry Smith, 45, of 116 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 9 — Prentice Roland Jacobs, 27, of 742 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 24.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

