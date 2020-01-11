Local school leaders join state Florence discussions

Johnson - Cabral - Brunson -

Superintendents and board of education members from southeastern North Carolina were invited to gather together this week to talk about how Hurricane Florence impacted them and how they wish to prepare for similar storms in the future.

Along with other leaders from the Sampson County area, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson was in attendance for the Southeastern Education Alliance’s legislative breakfast in Jacksonville and felt that it was a great opportunity for local and state officials to get together and discuss ideas, suggestions and changes that need to be addressed to improve the outcomes of students.

“I think it is imperative that we have state and local officials aware of the unique and changing needs of public schools,” Johnson stated. “We already have a great partnership with local government, and our schools, both city and county, serve as emergency evacuation shelters and places of refuge when inclement weather happens.”

One major part of the conference was for the school officials to come together and share the lessons they learned from the devastation of Hurricane Florence. The attendees were given the chance to talk about possible improvements that could be made in case a similar disaster occurred again.

Johnson said discussions he was involved in tackled topics such as the need to have memorandums of understanding in place with local businesses and/or places of worship just in case a lengthy recovery time is needed due to potential storms. If it is difficult to get back in school quickly, or if one of the buildings suffers a major loss, it will help to have these buildings as a backup, they said.

“This would allow us to use a local business, warehouse or churches to hold ‘school’ for students until our schools can reopen,” Johnson explained.

The Clinton City Schools superintendent was on site and available during Hurricane Florence when the city schools were utilized as shelter from the storm. Johnson hopes that this fact helped to show the community and the staff the need to be service-minded.

“The education business is a vital part of our community and we need to be a ‘beacon’ when a disaster hits,” Johnson added. “Our schools assisted by serving as shelters and places where our community residents could flee for water, food, electricity and safety.”

Johnson stated that CCS did not suffer any major damage during Florence or previous local storms.

“We did have some damage due to wind blown rain, but we were really blessed,” Johnson said. Neighbors like Onslow, Jones, Pender and Pamlico counties did not have the same amount of luck.

The superintendent was inspired by the other stories he heard during the conference. What most inspired him was seeing the photos of all of the devastation from the region and then seeing how everybody came together to support one another during the recovery efforts. He mentioned that local educational agencies had to borrow equipment and maintenance supplies and they took up donations, cleaning supplies, hygiene items for needy families suffering from the storm, which was just another thing to find inspiring.

The conference also provided an opportunity to celebrate the leaders of the different regions and how they came together to help offer their support during such difficult times.

Dr. Linda Brunson, chair of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education, said the meeting gave school leaders the opportunity to have table discussions about ways to work as a region and individual districts to prepare for future hurricanes.

“We talked about partnering with other agencies and churches to provide facilities, if our schools are damaged to the point where we wouldn’t able to have class,” Brunson said about organizations and municipalities helping each other. “It was well attended and everyone that I spoke to enjoyed it and would like for the Southeastern Education Alliance to continue to have those opportunities for us to think together about how we can best serve each other before a natural disaster occurs. We need to be planning ahead.”

Representatives from Sampson County Schools were also present as well. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services, said another purpose was to show appreciation to board members, county commissioners and legislators for their support during hurricane recovery.

“We greatly appreciate the work that our school board members, county commissioners and legislators are doing to support Sampson County Schools and our faculty,staff, and students during such a trying time for us,” Cabral said.

During talks with legislative leaders about storms, Cabral said one of the biggest issues was mold in buildings. She noted that one school leader from another county said they could have gone back to school with limited damage, but since mold was a problem, it kept schools closed.

Cabral said the importance of lawmakers acting quickly was also emphasized.

“They acted really quickly in helping us get back on our feet,” Cabral said.

By Brendaly Vega Davis and Chase Jordan

