Verbal de-escalation class coming soon

Courtesy photo Derrick Crews, a nationally certified law enforcement instructor from Kernersville, conducts early morning training. - Courtesy photo Being able to get an individual to comply with an officer peacefully is always the objective that law enforcement seeks. - Courtesy photo The course teaches officers how to avoid violence for the best possible outcome. -

KENANSVILLE – Every law enforcement officer understands the importance of verbal de-escalation, in fact, that is what they are trained to do. Being able to get an individual to comply with an officer peacefully is always the objective that law enforcement seeks. However, within the first few seconds of encountering suspects, officers must determine quickly what methods will be needed to get an individual to comply with their requests.

That is where the training held at James Sprunt Community College this week plays a critical role, which teaches officers how to avoid violence for the best possible outcome.

Officers from the Warsaw Police Department and the Duplin County Sherriff’s department took part in new, innovative Verbal De-Escalation training at the college on Tuesday, Jan. 8. In an age of viral social media posts and public scrutiny, verbal de-escalation training for officers is a must.

During the first of two-training session at James Sprunt, officers learned that it only takes a minute for a scene to escalate to violence or de-escalate peacefully.

Derrick Crews, a certified national law enforcement instructor, taught fellow officers’ ways to de-escalate crisis situations, so that use of firearms would be only used as a last resort.

Crews’ teaching and methodology is based on psychological research of how humans respond in various situations. Through his research, officers learned ways to detect if an individual would comply. Everything from words spoken by an individual to their body language, can give subtle clues to an officer of how they need to handle situations, as well as when and if they should use force.

“When an officer gets there, he has to be able to make that decision, and he has to be able to make that decision quickly,” said Crews.

Officers were given lecture notes and had an opportunity to participate in role play scenarios that provided real-life hands-on training to better equip them when they are on patrol.

Crews says that the ultimate goal of the course is to “minimize those ugly events that have to happen when you’re dealing with a criminal but maybe doesn’t have to happen if you’re dealing with an individual that might just be experiencing… a stressful moment in life.”

Another session of Verbal De-Escalation will be held on Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the James Sprunt campus in Kenansville for law enforcement officers. There is no cost for the training, but officers must register in advance by contacting Eric Southerland at [email protected] or 910-275-6309. Seating is limited so individuals are encouraged to register early.

Officers attending are asked to bring a duty belt or outer carrier vest as well as training weapons and a flash drive. All material covered in the course will be available to be copied.

Derrick Crews, a nationally certified law enforcement instructor from Kernersville, conducts early morning training. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Training1.jpg Derrick Crews, a nationally certified law enforcement instructor from Kernersville, conducts early morning training. Courtesy photo Being able to get an individual to comply with an officer peacefully is always the objective that law enforcement seeks. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Training2.jpg Being able to get an individual to comply with an officer peacefully is always the objective that law enforcement seeks. Courtesy photo The course teaches officers how to avoid violence for the best possible outcome. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Training3.jpg The course teaches officers how to avoid violence for the best possible outcome. Courtesy photo

Early class held at James Sprunt