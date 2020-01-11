HCA hands out Terrific Kids awards

Courtesy photo Mr. Bobby Spell of the Clinton Kiwanas Club presents HCA Kindergartner Livie Martin with a Terrific Kids certificate. - Courtesy photo During weekly chapel time on Thursday, Jan. 9, nine Harrells Christian Academy students were named Terrific Kids for the second nine-week grading period. These students stood out to their teachers for being especially inquisitive, energetic, and curious. Mr. Bobby Spell from the Clinton Kiwanis Club presented each student with a certificate of recognition. Pictured from top right: First grade Colton Carr; third grade Landon Pusey; fourth grade Lathen Cashwell; fourth grade Luke Weeks; fifth grade Noah Tanner; Kindergarten Charleigh Anna Naylor; Kindergarten Livie Martin; first grade Gibson Hill; and second grade Savannah Matthews. -

Mr. Bobby Spell of the Clinton Kiwanas Club presents HCA Kindergartner Livie Martin with a Terrific Kids certificate.