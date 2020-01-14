Fire and Rescue conference set for Feb.

KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College and the Duplin County Firemen’s Association will host the Duplin County 2020 Fire and Rescue Conference Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 1.

This training allows multiple departments to come together and train together in a collaborative spirit. Individuals get trained on various equipment and they are able to meet others that may serve at other departments.

There is a $70.00 registration fee as well as a $20.00 conference fee per person; however the registration fee is waived for all active North Carolina Fire and Rescue members who may qualify.

Enrollment is first come, first served.

Classes that will be offered during the conference include Traffic Incident Management (TIMS), Basic Fire, Building Construction, Forcible Entry, Fire Life Safety Preparedness, Pumps Introduction, and Right Seat Ready.

Those interested in registering for the Fire and Rescue Conference should contact Perry Powell at [email protected] Fire and Rescue personnel from across the state are invited to attend.

Below is the class schedule for the Fire and Rescue Conference.

Traffic Incident Management (TIMS):

6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 28

Basic Fire:

7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1

Building Construction:

7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1

Forcible Entry:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1

Fire Life Safety Preparedness:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1

Pumps Introduction:

7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1

Right Seat Ready:

7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1

Conference at James Sprunt