Empy’s Bar-B-Q opens in Clinton

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Brittan Horrell manages the Empy’s Bar-B-Q and Chicken establishment in Clinton. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Brittan Horrell stands in front of the newly-opened Clinton restaurant his father, Phillip Horrell, plans to one day pass down to him. Empy’s is named for Phillip’s grandfather, Brittan’s great-grandfather. -

Local entrepreneur Phillip Horrell has opened a new restaurant in Clinton, serving barbecue and chicken.

Empy’s Bar-B-Q and Chicken opened its doors just a few months ago at 341 Northeast Blvd., inside Clinton Plaza, which has seen a bit of tenant turnover in its standalone building off U.S. 701.

Horrell is looking to stay for the long haul. He runs the new Clinton restaurant with his son, Brittan.

Phillip was inspired by his grandfather’s New Year tradition of making barbecue every New Year’s Eve, so the restaurant is named in his honor. After his grandfather passed away, no one was there to carry on the tradition, so Phillip decided to open a restaurant dedicated to making barbecue dishes. Phillip opened his first restaurant in Mount Olive serving seafood and barbecue specials.

The restaurant in Clinton takes on a slightly different style, replacing seafood with chicken. Phillip has his menu take on a Southern style since that’s a big go-to for the Clinton area.

“My plan is to grow this into a place the community would love,” Phillip stated. “We treat every customer as if they were guests in our own home.”

Phillip believes it is important to treat customers as if they were house guests since that is how he hopes to be treated when he goes out to lunch.

The restaurant serves southern food with options such as pork tenderloins, meat loaf, chicken and pastry, pork chops and various other items.

“I love to cook and see people’s reactions when they have something good,” the restaurateur stated.

Phillip shared a story of a customer who stopped by his Mount Olive restaurant for five days straight. She brought a different group of about four to five people every time she came in; she is still a frequent customer of the establishment. This was a very high complement in Phillip’s eyes.

“We strive to be the best,” Phillip added.

The restaurant owner knows that everyone isn’t perfect and sometimes mistakes can happen. Customers can feel free to come up to him at the restaurant should a mistake ever be made so that he can right the situation.

Phillip offers a senior discount as well as 50% off for Firefighters and Police officers in uniform.

“We would like to give back to the community,” Phillip explained.

The Empy’s Bar-B-Q and Chicken owner also provides discounted rates to churches if need be. Phillip also wants to give back to the community since the community is what truly brings in the business.

Phillip is a Wilmington native, however, he has always been drawn to small towns. That detail is why he opened up the first business in Mount Olive and the new restaurant here in Clinton.

“The best people are in small towns,” Phillip explained.

The Wilmington native went to Laney High School and continued his education at Cape Fear Community College. He earned a business degree since he has always had the mentality of being able to call a business his own.

The businessman dreams of developing his own franchise and later being able to pass the businesses to his children, keeping them in the family.

He is interested in potentially opening another restaurant in Warsaw, should the opportunity become available. He strongly believes in making sure the quality of his food is always its best and remains hopeful that even as the business continues, the quality never goes away with time. Some restaurants are very good when they first open their doors in hopes to gain some success but the longer they remain open the quality of their food starts to diminish leaving customers unhappy.

“We strive to have the best food from the beginning and to continue to have good food as time moves on,” Phillip added.

His son, Brittan, is the manager of Empy’s Bar-B-Q and Chicken and it means a lot to him that his father wants to pass the restaurant down to him when the time is right. Brittan helped his father open the first restaurant.

“It’s great working for my dad,” Brittan remarked.

The 20-year-old received his associate degree at Cape Fear Community College, just like his father. The only difference is he majored in engineering and psychology, subjects he didn’t pick out himself.

The aspiring entrepreneur is grateful that his father trusts him with taking over the business stating that the gesture means a lot to him. He definitely plans to follow in his father’s footsteps. Only time will tell if he plans to make any changes of his own when he gets his turn at the reins.

Phillip has a few other business ideas but is waiting for the right time to disclose his potential plans.

Brittan Horrell manages the Empy’s Bar-B-Q and Chicken establishment in Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Empy-s-BBQ1.jpg Brittan Horrell manages the Empy’s Bar-B-Q and Chicken establishment in Clinton. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Brittan Horrell stands in front of the newly-opened Clinton restaurant his father, Phillip Horrell, plans to one day pass down to him. Empy’s is named for Phillip’s grandfather, Brittan’s great-grandfather. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Empy-s-BBQ2.jpg Brittan Horrell stands in front of the newly-opened Clinton restaurant his father, Phillip Horrell, plans to one day pass down to him. Empy’s is named for Phillip’s grandfather, Brittan’s great-grandfather. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Eatery expands Southern footprint into Sampson

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.