Recovery ongoing at Union

Local firefighters assist with damage Monday afternoon after the storm. - Building debris covers the entrance to Union Intermediate School. - Workers inspect Union Intermediate School. - Crews work to remove debris from the school. - - According to unofficial reports, a microburst shattered a portion of the gymnasium at Union Intermediate School. - - Cement blocks are scattered through a portion of the gymnasium. - - Debris is removed by a cleaning crew Tuesday afternoon. - -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are continuing to work through the aftermath of storm damage at Union Intermediate School.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon after hazardous weather conditions collapsed a roof over the stage area of the gymnasium on Edmond Matthis Road in Clinton. According to unofficial reports from officials, the cause was a microburst — a downdraft with high wind speeds within a thunderstorm.

Three students were sent to Sampson Regional Medical Center for minor injuries after local Emergency Management officials and firefighters rushed to the scene.

District leaders cancelled school Tuesday as the debris was removed from the grounds. Later during the day, a decision to cancel school Wednesday for Union Intermediate students was announced by school leaders. Wednesday will be an Optional Teacher Workday for the educators.

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services for Sampson County Schools, said the damage is being assessed. Belfore Property Restoration is assisting with the emergency process.

“We got one or two parts of the building that are unsafe and they’re working on that, getting that squared away so we can get student back,” Hammond said.

For the rebuilding process, structural engineer came out to review the building and make construction drawings. Next, the district will have to go through building inspection and bidding process for contractors. At the moment, the cost is unknown. Hammond said the district hopes to have everything secured and cleaned up by Thursday.

“Each day just depends on the progress that we’re able to make,” he said. “Things are going pretty quickly today, so it may be early as Thursday.”

Although schools faced damage from hurricanes and tornadoes, Hammond expressed how it was an unusual incident because of the microburst.

“This is kind of a freak thing the way it just came out of nowhere,” he said. “We’re very fortunate and very thankful that no one got hurt. It just reminds you each and every day that you never know what’s coming. There’s always something out there that’s out of the grasp of your control. We’re thankful that this is all that it was at the end of the day.”

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and other school leaders had similar feelings about the situation, which is very dramatic for everyone involved. During a Tuesday morning work session, Board Chair Kim Schmidlin expressed it was an emotional experience for the school system.

“We’ll all ensure that everything is needed for our faculty and students that we’re able to provide that,” Schmidlin said before prayer.

Local firefighters assist with damage Monday afternoon after the storm. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Union_5.jpg Local firefighters assist with damage Monday afternoon after the storm. Building debris covers the entrance to Union Intermediate School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Union_6.jpg Building debris covers the entrance to Union Intermediate School. Workers inspect Union Intermediate School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Union_4.jpg Workers inspect Union Intermediate School. Crews work to remove debris from the school. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Union_7.jpg Crews work to remove debris from the school. According to unofficial reports, a microburst shattered a portion of the gymnasium at Union Intermediate School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Union_8.jpg According to unofficial reports, a microburst shattered a portion of the gymnasium at Union Intermediate School. Cement blocks are scattered through a portion of the gymnasium. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Union_9.jpg Cement blocks are scattered through a portion of the gymnasium. Debris is removed by a cleaning crew Tuesday afternoon. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Union_10.jpg Debris is removed by a cleaning crew Tuesday afternoon.

School canceled amid damage assessment, restoration

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.