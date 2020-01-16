Newton Grove eyes fire tax

Fire Chief Lee Wilson speaks with Newton Grove commissioners. -

NEWTON GROVE — Town leaders are reviewing a request to put fire taxes in the hands of county officials.

During a recent meeting, Newton Grove Commissioners went over a proposal from Sampson County Fire District to collect taxes on behalf of the town. Currently, the town limits of Newton Grove are not within the limits of the Newton Grove District in the northern region of the county. Services for residents are contracted to Newton Grove Fire and Rescue.

Town Clerk Amanda Turner said the town currently collects taxes for the department.

“The county, for whatever reason said they wanted to clean up boundaries and redo the lines,” Turner said about municipalities being in the fire district. “With that, there’s a lot of notices and public hearings that you have to go through.

Newton Grove Fire Chief Lee Wilson reported that the incorporated fire department contracts with Sampson County, Johnson County and the Town of Newton Grove. While talking about taxing matters, Wilson said there was previous discussions about a 10 cents countywide fire tax in the future. The idea is to have a balanced tax rate, regardless of the economy of certain areas.

“Now, we have a contract with the town,” Wilson said. “We can change that any point in time, but if it goes to the county, the county writes the contract and they say what happens.”

Mayor Stephen Jackson said the town is required to make a decision by Feb. 14. Jackson said officials will review the matter in the upcoming weeks.

“We’re going to get more education, then we can make a constructive decision for both Newton Grove and our district,” Jackson said.

Fire Chief Lee Wilson speaks with Newton Grove commissioners. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_7707.jpg Fire Chief Lee Wilson speaks with Newton Grove commissioners.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.