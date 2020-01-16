School rental policy reviewed

Members of the Sampson County Board of Education review policies. -

With a goal to make renting buildings easier and less expensive, leaders from Sampson County Schools are ready to move forward on a revamped policy.

During a recent meting, the Sampson County Board of Education reviewed Policy 5030, which outlines procedures for community use of facilities. The matter has been discussed several times in recent years with organizations making requests to use buildings in the district. Some of them came with complaints.

Board chair Kim Schmidlin said the district’s policy committee spent a tremendous amount of time looking over the rules.

“We realized that this policy created some opportunity for criticism within the last few years, just because there were some areas that weren’t really clear, which allowed for interpretation, Schmidlin said. “In the area of policy, it’s good to be as clear as possible, but to also provide some flexibility.”

Now, the new policy and agreement form are the same for different applicants such as school-related groups, political parties, local government, youth organizations, and non-profit. One of the changes was making for-profit groups eligible to use facilities for appropriate meetings and events. As always, first priority will be given to school-sponsored events, groups, and activities.

The updated agreement includes costs for two community schools, Charles E. Perry in Roseboro, and the Early Childhood Development Center (Old Midway Elementary School) in Dunn.

“We made it very affordable for groups to use the community schools because that’s where we would like to steer a lot of our facility use to those schools,” Schmidlin said.

The cost for gymnasium and dining hall is $40 per hour for each unit and using a classroom or library is $15 per hour. Besides custodian and cafeteria personnel at $35 per hour, there is no charge for approved local non-profit senior and youths organizations to use the gymnasium, library or classroom. For outdoor facilities, there is no rental fee. To use a field sound system and lights, the cost is $10 per hour for all user groups.

At other buildings throughout the Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union districts, the cost to use the auditorium, gymnasium, kitchen and dining hall is $100 each. A library or classroom may be rented for $25 for one hour. Custodian and cafeteria personnel are $35 for one hour, if needed. To use outdoor fields and green spaces, the fees are $50/hour in addition to fees for field lights, sounds and concessions if needed.

Board member Tim Register and other members brought up travel sports teams using facilities and where they fall within the policy after receiving calls from parents. All youth groups are under the policy and would be required to pay liability insurance, like other applicants. Schmidlin said the policy committee would like private leagues to use community schools first.

“It’s where they have the easiest access and we’ve made those available free for youth organizations and groups,” Schmidlin said about Charles E. Perry and the former Midway Elementary building.

Register said he concerned about providing heating and air conditioning and the perception that certain groups would be subsidized at the expense of taxpayers of Sampson County.

“That’s something, I think you would have to consider,” Register said. “It’s not as cut and dry as it would seem. Certainly, it appears to some of the parents that you should let us use the facility and not charge us anything at all, regardless if that particular high school gets involved or not. It’s a thorny issue.”

Board member Tracy Dunn said the board tried to find a happy medium for certain groups with the no fee approach at the two buildings.

“Although, it may be inconvenient, there’s give and take on both sides,” Dunn said. “But we do want to accommodate those groups.”

During the meeting, Register said he expects the board to get criticism that Clinton City, Mintz Christian Academy and several other area districts are not charging.

“That’s where we’re going to get the push back from folks with other system not charging,” Register said. “I can live with that.”

“With the calls, I tried to explain that the days of going to gym on Sunday afternoon and playing for a couple of hours, those days are over,” Board member Robert Burley said.

Dunn added that it’s more costly to run a building than it was 20 years ago. Schmidlin added that with so many leagues, special treatment can’t be awarded.

“You can extend to one group and not extend to all, in my opinion,” Schmidlin said. “We spent a lot of time on this and that’s the issue. Everybody feels that their group deserves some kind of special accommodation. Once you start doing that, everybody is going to expect the same accommodation.”

The policy will be under a legal 30-day review period for the public to review the policy. It will be placed on the consent agenda for a meeting. In the meantime, current fees for local nonprofit senior an youth organizations will be waived for the community schools. The policy and agreement forms are available online at www.bit.ly/30pb26F and www.bit.ly/38b0gnq

Members of the Sampson County Board of Education review policies. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_1Board.jpg Members of the Sampson County Board of Education review policies.

In talks for years, ‘afforable’ fees poised for OK

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.