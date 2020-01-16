Alert system in Sampson now available

A free alert service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities will ensure that Sampson County residents are not stranded from vital information — and a connection to help — during potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

Sampson County Alert allows residents to be a part of a fast, reliable mass notification system, one that is free to citizens.

Residents can now sign up for a system that allows them to receive key information needed in an emergency. Sampson County Alert, available free to all, official went live on Jan. 1.

The new alert system enables residents and travelers to sign up for free at getrave.com/login/sampsonnc to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.

The Smart911 app can also be downloaded on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283 to sign up for Sampson County Alert. Those interested can also visit sampsonnc.com and click on the Sampson County alert link.

“We’ve needed this for a long time,” said Cliff Brown, assistant telecommunications manager for Sampson County Emergency Services.

Brown unveiled the system late last year, leading up to the “go-live” date. He explained a simple, three-step process to sign up.

“Sampson County Alert enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said Ronald Bass, Emergency Services director. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location.

“Community members will receive notifications that will improve safety in our county and help inform residents of potentially lifesaving actions they may need to take in an emergency,” said Bass. “The information sent out by Sampson County Alert through emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation.”

The system, known widely as Rave Alert, is trusted by thousands of institutions including state and local authorities, business and educational institution. Rave Alert sends millions of messages daily and performs flawlessly in critical situations such as severe weather, officials said.

Community members are encouraged to sign up for Sampson County Alert at getrave.com/login/sampsonnc or in the Smart911 App.

“When authorities have information about a situation, such as storm or emergency, they can be moreeffective in providing information to the public and appropriate assistance,” said Susan Holder, Sampson County public information officer. “We encourage all members of our community and their families to sign up for Sampson County Alert in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”

Emergency notification service free to residents

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

