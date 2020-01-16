JSCC experiences a surge of growth

Courtesy photo Students listen as an instructor talks during an Electrical Systems class. - Courtesy photo Students take in course material during Spanish class. - Courtesy photo Students attend Barber School. - Courtesy photo Pupils sit in a Business class and listen to the professor. - -

KENANSVILLE — It is an exciting time to be a student at James Sprunt Community College. With the Spring semester in full swing, the college has seen a surge of growth of its student body, with an increase of 10% in its enrollment of curriculum classes. The college currently has 1,248 students enrolled compared to 1124 students during Spring 2019.

This is the highest increase during the Spring semester since 2014.

In the fall, the college saw an increase of 9% of its curriculum student body.

The numbers are expected to fluctuate as the semester continues, but with late start classes beginning in February and March, as well as BLET classes beginning in late January, the total enroll-ment is expected to increase.

The college is seeing its growth mainly from high school students who are dually enrolled. Students can take college and career promise classes through James Sprunt, online or on campus, and earn college credit at no cost, making it a “win-win” for students and parents. Student retention has also increased from semester to semester.

Continuing education and workforce development programs are also seeing an increase of enrollment. The EMT course, for example, has its highest number of students enrolled in years with 15 students. Significant growth is also being seen in short-term allied health courses at the college, which prepare students for careers as phlebotomists and certified nursing assistants.

The Barber School at James Sprunt is at full capacity with its day program, and only had one seat left in the evening class, which is a significant increase compared to last year.

This is also the first semester the college has offered courses, such as basic cosmetology and nail technology, completely in Spanish, which have helped to boost overall enrollment for our continuing education division.

The college is continuing to seek ways to better serve our students and those in our communities. Anyone that has new ideas for programs or short-term training courses, are encouraged to visit our website at jamessprunt.edu and fill out the course inquiry and suggestion box.

