NAACP to host 2020 Census meeting

With a new decade underway, the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP is inviting the public to learn more about the United States’ 2020 Census.

It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. During the meeting, information will be presented about the 2020 Census. The public will also have a chance to answer questions about the census and related topics. Lee Byam, president of the Sampson County’s NAACP is encouraging community members to learn more about the process. The 2020 Census will be the 24th one for the process that began in 1790.

“We want to make this open to the community to let them know how important the Census and what it means for our schools and the funding that comes into this area when everyone is accounted for,” Byam said. “We’re trying to spread the message.

The guest presenters for the meeting in Clinton include La’Chandra Parker, a member of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Richard Carr, Sampson County’s Projects and Information Specialist.

The mission of 2020 Census is to count every living person in the 50 states, the District of Columbia an five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

It’s mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s mandated that the country counts the population once every ten years. Every home will receive an invitation to respond to a brief questionnaire by phone, email or online.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the information provides data to officials such as lawmakers, entrepreneurs, and many others to provide services, products and support. Based on data from the census, billions of dollars are spent on needs such as hospitals, emergency services, education and roads.

In politics, the Census is also used to determine how many seats each state will have for the U.S. House of Representatives. Information collected is also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

