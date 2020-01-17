Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 13 — Michael Jermaine Young, 43, of 502 N. Clinton Ave., Dunn, was charged with carrying concealed gun and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 13 — Marcial Bahena Delgado, 22, of 11617 Harnett Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with simple assault, resisting public officer and simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 3.

• Jan. 13 — Donnell Lamont Williamson, 30, of 107 Don St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no insurance, no operator’s license, displaying/possession of revoked registration number plate, failing to surrender registration number plate, no operator’s license and mirror violation. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 14 — Melinda Staton, 45, of 237 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 14.

• Jan. 14 — Robert Gene Taylor, 41, of 105 Wrench Road, Roseboro, was charged with providing tobacco/vapor product to inmate. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 15 — Kenneth Wayne Bryant, 40, of 424 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female and assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 15 — Jessica Marie Shaffer, 42, of 192 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 24.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.