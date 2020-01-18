Miss Sampson Middle School announced

Courtesy photo Miss SMS and Fan Favorite is Emily Edgerton. The Sponsorship Award goes to Emily Edgerton. First runner up is Gabriela Guerrero. Second runner up is Ahni Atkinson. The Talent Award goes to Jada Draughon. Gabriela Guerrero receives the Congeniality Award. Pictured from left are Ahni Atkinson, Emily Edgerton and Gabriela Guerrero. -

Miss SMS and Fan Favorite is Emily Edgerton. The Sponsorship Award goes to Emily Edgerton. First runner up is Gabriela Guerrero. Second runner up is Ahni Atkinson. The Talent Award goes to Jada Draughon. Gabriela Guerrero receives the Congeniality Award. Pictured from left are Ahni Atkinson, Emily Edgerton and Gabriela Guerrero.