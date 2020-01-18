HCA Geography Bee winners announced

Courtesy photo|HCA HCA Geography Bee Finalists pictured from left: Georgia Pope, Tyler Johnson, Rhodes Spears, Evan Boussias, Hudson Griffin, Joesen Pope, Kailey Pope, Luis Funes and Josh deAndrade. - Courtesy photo|HCA Winners are pictured from left: Evan Boussias in third place, Hudson Griffin in first place and Joesen Pope in second place. - Courtesy photo|HCA Hudson Griffin of Clinton receives first place at the Geography Bee. -

The 26th annual Harrells Christian Academy Geography Bee was held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the school auditorium.

The competition was open to all fourth through eighth grade students. After seven preliminary rounds administered to all fourth through eighth grade students and a tiebreaker round, nine remaining finalists went on to compete during the on stage competition.

Each participant received a certificate of participation as well as a $10 gift card to Barnes and Noble.

This year’s winner was seventh grader Hudson Griffin of Clinton. The winning question was: Jasper and Banff [BAMF] National Parks are located in the Rocky Mountains in what Canadian province? The answer was: Alberta.

In addition to the $10 giftcard, Hudson also received $25, a medal, and will have his name engraved on a plaque displayed in the HCA media center. Hudson will take a written test to determine if he can advance to the state level bee usually held in Raleigh or Charlotte. The state level winner will advance to the national level, where a $25,000 scholarship will be awarded by the National Geographic Society.

HCA’s event was coordinated by Joy Usher, the librarian,who also served as judge during the competition. The moderator was Will deAndrade, HCA Senior. The scorekeeper was Cheryl Braswell, HCA 3rd grade assistant. The timekeeper was Debbie Raynor, second grade assistant and second, fourth and fifth grade Bible teacher. The Geography Bee is sponsored annually by the media center as a way of gaining a better understanding of the world in which we live.

HCA Geography Bee Finalists pictured from left: Georgia Pope, Tyler Johnson, Rhodes Spears, Evan Boussias, Hudson Griffin, Joesen Pope, Kailey Pope, Luis Funes and Josh deAndrade. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Geography-Bee-Finalists.jpg HCA Geography Bee Finalists pictured from left: Georgia Pope, Tyler Johnson, Rhodes Spears, Evan Boussias, Hudson Griffin, Joesen Pope, Kailey Pope, Luis Funes and Josh deAndrade. Courtesy photo|HCA Winners are pictured from left: Evan Boussias in third place, Hudson Griffin in first place and Joesen Pope in second place. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Geography-Bee-Winners-.jpg Winners are pictured from left: Evan Boussias in third place, Hudson Griffin in first place and Joesen Pope in second place. Courtesy photo|HCA Hudson Griffin of Clinton receives first place at the Geography Bee. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hudson-Griffin-.jpg Hudson Griffin of Clinton receives first place at the Geography Bee. Courtesy photo|HCA