Roseboro honors parade winners

January 21, 2020 Sampson Independent News 0
ZOAR Church receives first place for their float in the Roseboro Christmas parade. Mayor Alice Strickland hands trophy to Robin Owen. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent
Roseboro Church God of Prophecy wins second place for their float in the Roseboro Christmas parade. Jordan Faircloth receives the second place trophy from Mayor Alice Strickland. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

