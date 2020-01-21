Roseboro honors parade winners

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent ZOAR Church receives first place for their float in the Roseboro Christmas parade. Mayor Alice Strickland hands trophy to Robin Owen. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Roseboro Church God of Prophecy wins second place for their float in the Roseboro Christmas parade. Jordan Faircloth receives the second place trophy from Mayor Alice Strickland. -

