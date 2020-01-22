Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 15 — Russel Lashawn Skinner, 40, of 2837 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with larceny by an employee and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Jan. 17 — Jovan Keon Cogman, 24, of 151 Tornado Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 17 — Chastida Odom Gonzales, 40, of 6148 Mount Olive Hwy., Mount Olive, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 17 — Toney Wilson, 43, of 12 Dorothy Drive, Apt. E, Durham, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, attempting to obtain property by false pretense, forgery of instrument, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, uttering forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bnod set at $70,000; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 17 — James Jeffery Garner, 37, of 238 RB Tyndall Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 18 — Ira Eugene Faircloth, 44, of 405 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with attempting property by false pretense, uttering forged endorsement and forgery of endorsement. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 10.

• Jan. 18 — Jorge Montejo, 30, of 142 Six Runs Lane, Faison, was charged with fictitious information to officer. No bond listed; court date is March 18.

• Jan. 19 — Ann Jeannette Gillis, 70, of 357 Moon Johnson Road, Rose Hill, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 18.

• Jan. 19 — Katelyn Dawn Fore, 25, of 2043 South River Road, Autryville, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 19 — Donald Watts III, 40, of 151 Bunnie Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 19 — Sharon Amanda Carter, 38, of 2121 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 19 — Sylyndrell Shenice Blanks, 40, of 915 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn, was charged with worthless check, obtaining property by false pretense, selling marijuana, counterfeiting/forgery of a check and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $55,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 20 — Teira Shaquin Smith, 31, of 400 Ponderosa Drive, Apt. 36, Dunn, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and worthless check. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 23.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

