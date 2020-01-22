KEMBA Conference leads area events

On Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m., 2020 KEMBA Youth and Family Empowerment Conference will be held at James Kenan High School, Kenansville. Theme: Dressed For Battle. The guest messenger will be Minister Leslie Simpson of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Presiding will be Mrs. Belinda Oliver of Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Olive. There will be praise dance, rap sessions and other activities. FMI, contact Elaine F. Hunt 910-533-3328.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m., a worship service honoring the Butler Sisters of Clinton, will be held at Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton. The theme: “Love In The Air.” Pastor Lena Clark will bring forth the message, and music render by the community male chorus/butler family. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church on Tillery St., Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the morning message. Music render by the praise and worship team. Come and lets have a good time in the Lord.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the conclusion of Pastor Renita Butts’ 5th pastoral anniversary will be held at R.Butts Ministries/Restored For A Purpose Church Inc. 58 Old Crow Road, Newton Grove. The guest messenger for the morning service will be Pastor Bertnistine T. Royal of New Beginning and Deliverance Center Church, Newton Grove. The guest messenger for the evening service will be Elder Vickie Flow of St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill. FMI, call 919-429-1158.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m., Abdul Darden will be preaching his initial sermon at Temple of God Deliverance Ministry 307 N.E. Railroad St. Roseboro. Host pastor: Bishop Andrew Thomas.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m., “Missionaries on a Mission Service” will be held at Union Grove Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. (100 Ladies in Red or White) Theme: “Learning to Love like Jesus.” The guest messenger will be the Rev. Tammy Ravenell. Music render by First Missionary Baptist Church male chorus of Roseboro. FMI, call Mother Joann Howard 910-564-6941 or Sister Annie Blue, 910-379-9073.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m., First Lady White, mass choir, ushers and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will render service at Street Praise Outreach Ministry, Dunn.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plain View.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizabeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporate Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Outreach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30 p.m.

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bible Way Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plain View area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church/ Clinton/11 a.m.

St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

St. Stephens Holiness Church/Turkey/11 a.m

Gateway Deliverance Ministries/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The People’s Church/1776 Rowan Rd. Clinton/11 a.m.

Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton-Odom Rd./11 a.m.

St. Peter United Holiness Church/Keener/11 a.m.

First Baptist Church/Deep Bottom/11 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/8:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church/11 a.m.

Roseboro United Methodist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11:15 a.m.

Piney Green Disciples Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church/Dunn/11 a.m.

New Light AME Zion Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

St. Jude Disciples of Christ/Warsaw/10 a.m.

Trinity Outreach Ministries/Clinton/11:45 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

